The Malibu Genius Performance 4x4 641 LE will be presented at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf. The vehicle combines the off-road capabilities of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4. It is designed for everyday journeys and off-road tours.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4, known for its off-road capabilities, serves as the base vehicle. The Sprinter has been lengthened by 0.48 metres to enable the typical Malibu comfort layout. This results in an overall length of 6.41 metres.

This extension enables a spacious interior with a lounge area, kitchenette and sleeping area with lengthways single beds. The vehicle also has a compact plus bathroom and storage space behind a tailgate.

The all-wheel drive of the Malibu Genius Performance 4x4 is based on the technology of the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The "Torque on Demand" system distributes the drive power variably between the axles and automatically adapts to the driving conditions. This enables good traction without mechanical locks or additional gear reduction with a diesel engine output of 190 PS and a torque of 450 Nm.

16-inch steel wheels and studded tyres from BF-Goodrich. 3.25 metre long awning

The vehicle is painted in obsidian black metallic and features 4x4 exterior graphics. It is equipped with 16-inch steel rims and off-road lugged tyres from BF-Goodrich. High-performance LED headlights and an LED light strip provide the lighting.

The Malibu Genius Performance 4x4 offers a self-sufficiency package for journeys away from public infrastructure. It consists of two lithium-ion batteries with a total capacity of 300 Ah, additional chargers, a 70A charge controller and a voltage converter from 12 to 230V with an output of 1800W. A solar system with two solar modules of 110W each can be installed as an option.

LED spotlights and an LED light bar for lighting. Optional: self-sufficiency package with two lithium-ion batteries. Truma heater even for high altitudes

The Truma Combi D 6 E heater ensures pleasant temperatures on board, even at altitudes between 1,500 and 2,750 metres. The waste water pipes and the waste water tank are heated so that they remain functional even in cold temperatures. A tool kit is part of the standard equipment. Other features include a 3.25 metre awning, LED exterior lighting and a table and chair set.

The interior of the Malibu Genius Performance 4x4 is designed for comfort and functionality. The extended vehicle length allows for a four-person seating area, a kitchen and a bathroom with shower extension. The rear garage offers 1,400 litres of storage space for luggage and equipment. This garage can be optionally equipped with a pull-out for two e-bikes.

The design and equipment of the vehicle aim to fulfil various requirements. The extended wheelbase and the adapted body allow for a spacious interior without compromising off-road capability. The combination of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4 as the basis and the specific Malibu customisations results in a vehicle that can be used both in everyday life and for outdoor activities.