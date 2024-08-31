After peeping out in America hiding under the classic camouflage of road tests, the new Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' is preparing for its official unveiling. Which, according to the latest rumours, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The rumour was launched by a number of Chinese reports, later picked up by international publications such as Electrek, which even speak of two variants on the way: a traditional 5-seater and a larger 7-seater, perhaps reserved for China alone.

Rumours chasing each other

Here, however, the rumours become contradictory. To begin with, some would have the second version coming out as early as October this year, several months earlier than its sibling, from which at this point it would differ in that it would not be updated with the long-awaited Juniper restyling; a strange hypothesis, even though Elon Musk and co. have prepared us for all sorts.

Then it is unclear whether the seven-seater will actually be destined for Asia alone or also for other continents, starting with Europe. At the moment, the two additional seats are only available domestically in the Long Range Dual Motor variant with all-wheel drive, which is sold for an extra $2,000.

Sightings

Meanwhile, the new Tesla Model Y continues to be spotted overseas between real-world test drives. The latest sighting was a few days ago, when the electric SUV was spotted in the Bay Area in San Francisco, where a Reddit user captured the moment and posted the shot on the social network.

The image only shows the car from behind, anticipating shapes similar to those of the revamped Model 3 'Highland'. What we don't know, however, is whether the red LED light bar with the words "TESLA" that appeared in previous spy photos is confirmed. For more information, see you in early 2025!