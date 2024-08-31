It's an agreement that is still shrouded in mystery, but it was made official earlier this week. In a press release just six lines long, Pininfarina SpA announced that it had signed a commercial agreement with "a major OEM for development and production activities".

The name of the manufacturer is still confidential, but it has been revealed that the contract is worth over €90 million (approx. £75 million) and will run until April 2026. It also includes "some preliminary design activities already carried out on the basis of specific orders from 2023".

A decisive agreement?

This is very important news for the company, which just this year in April said goodbye to Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman since 2008 and 'father' of some of the concept cars that have written the history of the Italian car industry.

Son of Senator for Life, Sergio Pininfarina, and nephew of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, founder of the coachworks firm that has now become a design firm, Paolo began his career in 1982 and, among the cars born from his pencil, a particular memory goes back to the Ferrari Sergio Pininfarina, created in memory of his father in 2013.

Automobili Pininfarina Battista Targamerica

While we wait to find out more about the signed agreement, we would remind you that in recent weeks the name Pininfarina has made headlines thanks to the presentation, at Monterey Car Week 2024, of a unique and very special car: the Automobili Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa Spider created in 1986 for Gianni Agnelli.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista Targamerica is reminiscent of the Maranello dell'Avvocato V12, both in the absence of a roof and in the body colours, with the "Liquid Silver" shade interrupted by "Iconica Blu" inserts.