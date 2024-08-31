At the Chengdu Motor Show, Zeekr presents the 7X. The Chinese manufacturer's new electric SUV promises up to 485 miles of range in the CLTC cycle and will debut on the domestic market by the end of September.

Arrival in Europe, on the other hand, is expected by 2025, with rear- and all-wheel-drive versions and a maximum power output of 646 PS, all equipped with the 800V architecture for ultra-fast recharging.

An eye for families

The brand's first mid-size electric SUV has a length of 4.83 m (about 8 cm longer than a Tesla Model Y), a width of 1.93 m and a wheelbase of 2.93 m, weighing between 2,298 and 2,475 kg.

Zeekr Zeekr 7X (2025)

Based on the Geely Group's SEA platform, the 7X uses Zeekr's 'Hidden Energy' design language, characterised by soft and extremely futuristic shapes. Available with 19-inch or 20-inch wheels, it can be ordered in China in four colours, namely Arctic White, Dawn Brown, Nightfall Gray and Night Black.

The Chinese manufacturer claims that the 7X is primarily aimed at families and that is why the interior focuses on practicality, with 32 storage compartments and a boot capacity of at least 616 litres, at the top of its category.

Zeekr Zeekr 7X, the interior

Whilst the dashboard features the classic layout with the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display, at the rear additional monitors can be requested for the rear passengers. In addition, those sitting in the back can take advantage of folding tables integrated into the front seats and a touch screen in the centre armrest.

Powertrain and batteries

All versions of the Zeekr 7X use a 422 PS silicon carbide electric motor on the rear axle. In the dual-motor versions, a 224 PS motor is added on the front axle - for a total of 646 PS - allowing 0-62 mph acceleration of 3.8 seconds.

There are two battery packs, 75 kWh and 100 kWh. The smaller one uses the Golden Brick lithium-phosphate battery developed by Zeekr and produced by VREMT, a subsidiary of Geely.

Zeekr Zeekr 7X (2025)

The company says that fast recharging allows it to go from 10 to 80 per cent in about 10 minutes, while the maximum range is between 376 miles for the smaller battery and 485 miles for the larger one. The latter is a Qilin NMC battery supplied by CATL.

Equipped with an array of sensors, including Lidar, and a dual Nvidia Orin X chip providing 508 TOPS of computing power, the 7X is expected to receive the same Haohan 2.0 intelligent driving system as 001 and 007.