Williams team principal James Vowles recalled the decision process that will lead to Franco Colapinto making his F1 debut, as the team turned down options in Liam Lawson and Mick Schumacher.

Although Schumacher was heavily linked to Logan Sargeant's seat in the wake of the Dutch Grand Prix, while Red Bull boss Christian Horner threw Lawson's hat into the ring, the team elected to install Colapinto alongside Alex Albon for the remainder of the year.

Vowles explained that Lawson was discounted relatively quickly; the Kiwi driver had been an impressive stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo in 2023, and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is keen to find him a full-time drive.

However, Red Bull wanted a recall clause as part of his reserve role, and Vowles did not wish to risk having to make another change.

This led to a direct choice between Colapinto and Schumacher and, although Vowles noted that the German had improved since his time at Haas, he didn't foresee a significant performance argument in taking him - suggesting that he "isn't special" overall.

"If we go through what our options were available to us, there were sort of three options on the table: one was Liam Lawson, one was Mick and one was Franco.

"With Liam, the contractual sort of position of Red Bull wouldn't have worked with me here at Williams so that didn't become an option for us in that circumstance. And then it's a tough choice, it really is between [Franco and] Mick.

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Liam Lawson at Dutch GP 2024

"Mick has improved a lot from where he was in Haas, there is no doubt about it. He's a competent driver that I know he had his time but he has done incredible work with Alpine, with Mercedes and with McLaren in the meantime.

"So the decision is do we put Mick in the car, which I think Mick would have done a good job, or do we invest in an individual that's a part of our academy, that's done hundreds to thousands of laps in our simulator, that's driven the car, and on the data that we can see from how he's performing, who's making significant steps?

"I think both would fall into a category of good and not special. I think we have to be straightforward about this. Mick isn't special, he would just be good."

Vowles continued, adding that it would be remiss for Williams not to take an academy member given the resources that have been invested into bringing younger drivers through the ranks.

He praised Colapinto's efforts in F2 this season, noting that he was ahead of the highly-rated Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman in the championship despite being in a smaller team in 2024.

"I think [Schumacher] would come with a lot more experience than Franco does. But here's what I believe in, what Williams believes in and what's the core values of Williams.

Williams F1 Franco Colapinto at Williams launch 2023

"Williams has always invested in new generations of drivers and youth, and what I've been speaking about all the way through is the investment in the future of Williams. And the future of Williams isn't investing in the past, it's investing in talent that allows us to move forward as individuals.

"When you're putting that amount of finance into Academy, you've got to put your actions where your words are as well at the same time.

"Franco's ahead in the F2 championship of Antonelli, he's ahead of Bearman, he's at MP. With all due respect to MP, it's not Prema, it's not ART, and he's doing a good job.

"Now do I think we've put someone really in the deep end of the swimming pool? Absolutely, 100%. But if you listen to Franco's own words, you'll hear that he's ready for it, that he's ready for the challenge, and he knows what's in front of him."