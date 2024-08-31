The Goodwood Revival is a three-day festival held every September since 1998 at the Goodwood circuit. This year it runs from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 September and celebrates the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with a special parade on the track.

Over 100 military vehicles, which played an instrumental role during the D-Day landings of World War II, will be on the track and on display, making it the largest gathering of military vehicles at Goodwood. In addition, all races at the Goodwood Revival 2024 (13) will take place exclusively using sustainable fuel.

Lots of celebrities

An impressive contingent of 100 beach buggies and pre-1966 cars will take to the track each morning to officially open the event, which this year also celebrates the career of John Surtees, to date the only driver in motorsport history to have won the world championship title in both MotoGP and Formula 1.

Also present are 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness MBE, nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti.

Formula One world champions Sir Jackie Stewart and Jacques Villeneuve are also on the list, as are former Formula One drivers Derek Bell, Karun Chandhok and Goodwood Hillclimb record holder Max Chilton.

Not just classic cars

Another very interesting highlight this year is the participation of the Betty Richmond Driving School, which will present 1950s-style driving simulators.

A staple of the Revival remains the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation, which brings together some of the world's most elegant pre-1966 aircraft and this year celebrates Freddie March, the ninth Duke of Richmond, former aeronautical engineer, racing driver and entrepreneur.