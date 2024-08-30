Ineos Automotive wants to grow in the Americas and is changing its senior sales team to do so. George Ratcliffe, in fact, becomes President of the Americas region, assuming responsibility for all activities on the Continent, with a focus on brand growth and sales network expansion.
His previous position as Chief Commercial Officer, on the other hand, passes to Mike Whittington, previously SVP Global Sales & Aftersales, who becomes responsible for all global and regional commercial departments of the Brand.
Stronger in the World
As a reminder, Ineos currently offers the Grenadier off-road vehicle, the Quartermaster pick-up truck, which is also available in a Chassis Cab version for specific outfitting, and the commercial version of the Grenadier.
Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster, production starts in Hambach
Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, commented on the changes implemented as follows:
"As our business expands, it is critical that the management team evolves to reflect growing priorities. George's move to the US reflects the importance of North America, following our successful launch there in the last 18 months. And Mike has had an immediate and positive impact since joining us in May."
"He brings considerable business expertise to the team, having held many senior roles over the past 30 years in startups and established automotive brands. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in leading the entire global commercial function."
Source: Ineos