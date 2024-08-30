Ineos Automotive wants to grow in the Americas and is changing its senior sales team to do so. George Ratcliffe, in fact, becomes President of the Americas region, assuming responsibility for all activities on the Continent, with a focus on brand growth and sales network expansion.

His previous position as Chief Commercial Officer, on the other hand, passes to Mike Whittington, previously SVP Global Sales & Aftersales, who becomes responsible for all global and regional commercial departments of the Brand.

Stronger in the World

As a reminder, Ineos currently offers the Grenadier off-road vehicle, the Quartermaster pick-up truck, which is also available in a Chassis Cab version for specific outfitting, and the commercial version of the Grenadier.

Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive, commented on the changes implemented as follows: