Hyundai is about to take you on an interesting journey across Britain. The highly anticipated Inster is gearing up for a nationwide roadshow this October and December. This is a cross-country extravaganza that will hit 86 Hyundai retailers from Inverness to Taunton, and everywhere in between.

Hyundai's freshest face in the A-segment sub-compact SUV category is ready to show off its electric prowess, roomy interior, and cutting-edge tech to eager onlookers and potential customers across the UK. Unveiled earlier this year at the Busan International Mobility Show in Korea, the model is largely based on the Casper model, but with a twist. It's like if a city car had a growth spurt, landing itself somewhere between a nimble urban runabout and a bigger, more practical compact SUV.

Gallery: Hyundai Inster (2024)

46 Photos

Performance-wise, the Inster looks promising. The SUV will be offered with two battery options: a 42 kWh and a long-range 49 kWh. These power up an electric motor that delivers either 97 PS or 115 PS, which translates to a driving range of up to 220 miles on a single charge – enough to outlast your favourite playlist on a long drive.

But let’s not just talk numbers; let’s talk looks. The Inster’s rugged exterior boasts bold wheel arches, distinctive LED lights, and an elevated ride height that screams “I can handle anything” (even if it's just a trip to the supermarket). Inside, it’s all about tech and convenience, with a 10.25-inch digital cluster and infotainment touchscreen, plus a wireless charging dock. The seats, meanwhile, can be folded flat for that spontaneous trip to Ikea, or split 50/50 for when you can’t decide between bringing along your bike or your best mate.

Order books in the United Kingdom will open later this year and the first deliveries are expected in January.