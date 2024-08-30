A displacement of 4.4-litres plus supercharger, weighing over 1.7 tonnes, but with a top speed of over 137 mph, the famous Bentley Blower is often referred to as the "world's fastest lorry" thanks to Ettore Bugatti. Anyone who has ever seen such a car live has no doubt about it.

The Bentley Blower, which was offered from April 1930, was a technical and financial disaster. The Blower's fuel consumption was downright absurd: at a speed of 62 mph, the 4½ litre car consumed 16 litres/100 km (17.7 mpg-UK), whereas the supercharged version needed 102 litres (2.7 mpg-UK).

Gallery: Bentley Blower Jnr

4 Photos Bentley

The technical disaster was followed by the financial one. At least 50 vehicles of one type had to be produced in order to be allowed to race in Le Mans. Woolf Barnato ordered the vehicles to be built - against the wishes of W. O. Bentley. The company produced the individual parts for the required 50 vehicles and assembled them after receiving the order.

However, sales of these "stock items" were very slow due to the lack of racing success. In January 1931, the price was reduced in order to boost sales, which was successful. In the six months of production in 1931, 27 chassis were sold.

Blower: Fast, but not victorious

Barnato won both the 1929 and 1930 Le Mans races in the Bentley Speed Six designed by W. O. Bentley. He therefore did not drive the Blower that he himself had commissioned. In 1929, two 4½ Litre cars finished second and third. In 1930, two Blowers were used, one of which even drove the fastest lap of the race. However, both Blowers then retired due to technical defects.

A total of 55 chassis were produced, five of them (including one that was not roadworthy) by Birkin, 49 by Bentley and a further one by Rolls-Royce in 1933. Now there is a new edition in small format.

15 per cent smaller than the original

Following the successful launch of the Bentley Blower Jnr at Monterey Car Week last year, Bentley and Hedley Studios (formerly The Little Car Company) now present a range of configurable options for the 85 per cent scale, all-electric and road-legal replica of Bentley's legendary 4½-litre supercharged car from 1929.

The configurable Bentley Blower Jnr made its public debut at Monterey Car Week in California on 15 August. The Bentley Blower Jnr in the exterior colour Old English White and with a Cricket Ball leather interior was on display during Car Week at the House of The Macallan powered by Bentley.

Hedley Studios' configurator for the Bentley Blower Jnr comprises six carefully crafted packages, each paying homage to Bentley's deep and legendary history.

The 'Blue Pack', for example, commemorates Woolf Barnato's famous race against the Blue Train from the Côte d'Azur to Calais, in which Barnato won at the wheel of his Bentley Speed Six.

Bentley Bentley Blower Jnr Blue Pack Bentley Bentley Blower Jnr Grey Pack

Similarly, "The Grey Pack" pays tribute to the Speed Six, which won Le Mans in 1929 and 1930 before being converted by Barnato into a road-going coupé painted in a mesmerising gunmetal grey. Only 250 configurable models are available, bringing the total production quantity of the Bentley Blower Jnr to 349 worldwide following the success of the 99 limited First Editions.

The Blower Jnr is a collaboration between Hedley Studios and Bentley's Heritage Collection. The original 1929 team car - insured for £25 million - was used by Hedley Studios to develop the design of the Blower Jnr, with details recreated to a remarkable 85 per cent scale.

The result is a vehicle that will make even experts look twice - the car is 3.7 metres long and 1.5 metres wide. Unlike Hedley Studios' other products, Blower Jnr is fully road legal and has been designed specifically for use on the road. (At least in the UK.)

Bentley Bentley Blower Jnr

Powered by an electric motor

The Blower Jnr is hand-built to the same standards as a Bentley and is adorned with beautiful details, all inspired by the original team car. It has a 48V electric drive with a 20 PS motor, which means a top speed of 72 mph in the UK and EU (40 mph in the US due to legislation) and an expected range of around 65 miles, seating two adults tandem-style.

The frame is made from painted steel with an authentic chassis specification attached. Leaf springs and downsized, contemporary friction dampers ensure a comfortable ride, while Brembo disc brakes at the front and drums at the rear provide the necessary stopping power. The electric motor is mounted on the rear axle, while the batteries and drive electronics are housed in a concealed underbody.

The body consists of two parts, and while the rear body structure is made of carbon fibre rather than an ash wood frame, it is covered with impregnated fabric as in the original. The bonnet with its numerous cooling air vents is traditionally handcrafted from aluminium and fastened with beautiful leather buckles.

Bentley Bentley Blower Jnr

The two-person cockpit is set up in a 1+1 arrangement, with a central, adjustable driver's position and the front passenger in the rear seat. An optional customised weekend bag fits into the rear of the downsized and repurposed fuel tank with lock.

At the front of the car is now the charging port, which connects the in-built charger to any Type 1 or 2 socket, and is surrounded by the famous Bentley grille housed in an authentic nickel-plated radiator shell.

At first glance, the dashboard looks like a scaled-down replica of the original, although the dashboard itself is made of engine-turned aluminium. The hand pump for the fuel filler has been converted into a driving mode switch, with a choice of Comfort (3 PS), Bentley (11 PS) and Sport for the maximum output of 20 PS kW.

Forward, neutral and reverse gears are selected via a lever that looks and feels like the ignition selector switch on the original Blower. Other switches for headlights and indicators are modelled on the shape and material of the magnetic switches from the Team Car, while the battery charge indicator is based on the original ammeter.

A USB charging port is discreetly hidden until needed, and a dual-function display that serves as a Garmin satellite navigation screen and reversing camera completes the cabin.