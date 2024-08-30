When one thinks of a bulletproof vehicle, a large SUV or a presidential limousine usually comes to mind. U.S. Armor Group, however, surprises everyone by presenting its Lucid Air kit, and not just any kit, but the Sapphire, the most powerful version ever with 1,251 PS.

Thus, the American flagship becomes a rocket that can withstand any threat.

Maximum resistance

The U.S. Armor Group kit adds special windows capable of withstanding shots from a .44 Magnum fired at close range. In addition to this, the body panels are reinforced with lightweight composite armour, which, according to the engineers, is 10 times stronger than steel while being five times lighter.

Lucid Air Sapphire

But enemy attacks can also happen by computer. That is why the Lucid is equipped with a security package that shields the car's Internet and Wi-Fi connection. In addition, the car's 'intelligence' has been enhanced, with the Air being able to detect nearby threats by accessing police and fire brigade sources.

All this goodness, however, comes at a rather challenging cost. To armour your own Air Sapphire you need $475,000 (about £360,000).

No problem for performance

U.S. Armor Group calls it 'the fastest bulletproof vehicle in the world' and indeed it is hard to argue with that. The engineers of the US company specialising in armour and vehicle armouring did not touch the Lucid's powertrain in the slightest, which still consists of three electric motors for a total of 1,251 PS.

Lucid Air Sapphire, the interior

It has to be said, however, that the extra weight of the body could adversely affect performance and range. Not that there is any need to worry in the event of a getaway, considering that the basic Air Sapphire does 0-62 mph in 1.89 seconds and has a top speed of 205 mph, as well as a range of 427 miles.

Even with the extra 175 kg, then, the Lucid should have all the makings of a speedy escape from an armed assault.