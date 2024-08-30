The automotive market in Europe remains weak. After a six-month period that ended with modest growth of 4.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, 1,025,290 cars were registered in Western Europe (EU-EFTA-UK) in July this year, which is just 0.4 per cent more than in 2023 and a decline of a good 22.9 per cent compared to pre-pandemic July (2019).

The figures for electric cars remain unsatisfactory. Their market share fell from 14.5 per cent in July 2023 to 13.6 per cent, and in the period from January to July 2024, the share of electric cars (BEVs) fell from 14.3 per cent in the same period in 2023 to 13.8 per cent.

With these figures, the result for the first seven months of the year is 7,906,191 newly registered cars (again in Western Europe), an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period in 2023 (-19% compared to January-July 2019).

Market shares by fuel

In July, 139,657 electric cars (-5.9%) and 72,723 plug-in hybrids (-10.6%) were registered in Western Europe (EU-EFTA-UK). Hybrids (including mild hybrids), on the other hand, totalled 333,655 units (+ 24.4%), confirming once again that this is currently the most promising source of propulsion, so much so that some car manufacturers are revising their product plans to expand their range (just think of the recent announcement by Hyundai after GM, Ford and Toyota).

In the same month, 339,057 petrol cars (-8.4%) and 113,472 diesel cars (-11.3%) were registered.

Who has risen and who has fallen

In July, the market shares between the major automotive groups in the EU/EFTA/UK remained fairly unchanged. As in previous months, Ford recorded a clear downward trend.