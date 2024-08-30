The recently presented facelift has not only changed the exterior of the Ford Puma, but also its interior. The 4.20 metre long SUV (incidentally one of the best-selling in the B-segment) focuses even more on infotainment and practicality.

The dashboard

The cockpit of the Puma has been revised in various ways. The most striking innovations are certainly the two instrument screens: the 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver and the 12-inch infotainment display with the cloud-connected SYNC4 system, voice control via Alexa and Apple CarPlay as well as wireless Android Auto. The raised air vents give the cockpit a very angular and bulky look.

There are new mouldings on the passenger side, while the steering wheel has a refreshed, more modern shape. For the upholstery, we find SensiCo artificial leather, which can be combined with the microfibre fabric of the seats.

There is a tray in front of the gear lever for inductive smartphone charging, while the centre console features two cup holders. And the door pockets are quite large.

Equipment and materials

As already mentioned, one of the new features of the Ford Puma is the SensiCo leather upholstery. Otherwise, the door panels are finished with soft materials in the upper area and rough, hard plastic in the less visible lower area. The red stitching on the higher trim levels gives the Puma a touch of sportiness and sophistication.

Ford Puma Facelift (2024): that Megabox

Space on offer

The compact dimensions lead to some compromises in terms of space in the rear. If you are taller than 1.90 metres, there is hardly any room for your knees and head. The same applies if you move to the centre of the bench seat, although you can certainly make some compromises for short journeys.

The boot is spacious and is one of the largest in its class. The Puma has a minimum capacity of 456 litres, which can be increased to 1,216 litres by folding down the rear row. The real highlight is the megabox, an additional 80-litre compartment in the double floor, which can be used for loading objects up to 1.15 m high or for washing down animals or tools, as there is a drain plug.

Hooks and a 12V socket complete the boot equipment.