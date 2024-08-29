Vauxhall has announced that one of its latest models, the revived Frontera, will be hitting the market at an identical price for the electric and hybrid versions. Yes, you read that right – no more burning a hole in your wallet just because you want to go green. Both versions of the SUV will roll out with a starting price of £23,495, making Vauxhall possibly the first to level the playing field between electric and petrol hybrids in the UK car market.

Typically, drivers opting for an electric vehicle are used to seeing a hefty 31 per cent price hike compared to their petrol-powered counterparts. But Vauxhall, in a refreshing break from tradition, has decided to ditch that old formula. Starting this autumn, drivers can choose between a petrol hybrid or a fully electric Frontera without worrying about paying a premium for either.

“Vauxhall is leading the way in democratising access to electric vehicles, whether through our Electric Streets campaign to accelerate on-street charging infrastructure, our latest PCP offers with equivalent monthly payments between electric and petrol models, or our affordable new special editions - the Corsa Electric YES Edition, Mokka Electric Griffin, and Astra Electric Griffin. With the launch of the new Frontera, Vauxhall has eliminated the list price premium that often applies to electric vehicles, with both electric and petrol hybrid versions offered for an identical list price,” James Taylor, managing director at Vauxhall, comments.

Now, let’s talk about what’s under the bonnet – or rather, under the bonnets, since we’re dealing with two different machines here. The Frontera Hybrid marries a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 28 PS electric motor. Depending on how much pep you want, you can choose between a 100 PS engine or a 136 PS engine, zipping from 0 to 62 mph in as little as nine seconds.

On the electric side, the new Frontera Electric offers 113 PS, a smooth, quiet ride, and a range of 186 miles on a single charge – plenty to get you to the office, the supermarket, and that weekend getaway without breaking a sweat. And for those long road trips? A quick 26-minute charge will get you back up to 80 per cent battery, which means less time sipping bad coffee at service stations. And if you’ve got serious range anxiety, Vauxhall has you covered: a Long Range version of the Frontera Electric, offering up to 248 miles on a single charge, is set to debut next year.

New Frontera pricing

Version Powertrain OTR MRRP Design Hybrid 1.2T 100 PS e-DCT6 £23,495 Hybrid 1.2T 136 PS e-DCT6 £24,995 Electric 113PS £23,495 GS Hybrid 1.2T 100 PS e-DCT6 £25,895 Hybrid 1.2T 136 PS e-DCT6 £27,395 Electric 113 PS £25,895