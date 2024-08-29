MG Motor has just unveiled the new ZS Hybrid+, which is already available for orders in the United Kingdom. It comes with a new hybrid powertrain, affordable prices, and a more refined styling, making it a very solid contender in the subcompact crossover segment. It packs more tech, more comfort, and more of that sweet performance that makes driving an SUV not just a necessity but a pleasure.

Let’s start with the oily bits. Under the bonnet, the new ZS packs a punch with its hybrid powertrain that pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 102 PS with an electric motor with 136 PS, pushing out a combined 196 PS. Thanks to this powertrain – which is identical with the one that can be found on the MG3 – the SUV can go from 0 to 62 mph in a zippy 8.7 seconds while sipping fuel at an impressive 55.4 mpg.

If you want pure combustion power, MG is expected to launch a petrol version of the new ZS without any form of electrification next year. There won’t be an electric model though, as the British manufacturer will replace the existing ZS EV with a new zero-emissions SUV based on the existing MG4 hatch.

“The All New MG ZS Hybrid+ delivers an exceptional driving experience and incredible value in the B-SUV segment, featuring equipment and technologies that make daily life easier. The refreshed model has a more mature design with a sharper front-end, and the new interior provides a comfortable and connected cabin. We’re confident in delivering the same appeal and accessibility that made its predecessor such a success,” David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG Motor UK, commented.

In the United Kingdom, the new model rolls out in two flavours: SE and Trophy. The SE kicks things off at a rather reasonable £21,995, while the fancier Trophy model, which includes a few extra bells and whistles, starts at £24,495. Both versions come with a 7-year/80,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty, so if you’re worried about longevity, relax – it’s covered.

Standard features are nothing to scoff at, either. Full LED lighting, a snazzy 12.3-inch HD infotainment display with all the navigation and live services you could want, and a 7-inch virtual driver display that’s more like a mini sci-fi movie than a dashboard. Add to that rear parking sensors with a camera, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and keyless entry, and you’ve got yourself a pretty slick package.

The MG Pilot suite, loaded with safety and driver assistance tech, is standard across the board. We're talking adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a bunch of other fancy features designed to keep you out of trouble. You’ll find all of those on every new MG ZS.

As mentioned above, the new MG ZS is available for orders in the UK now with first deliveries planned for October 2024.