Mazda and the Wankel engine - the Japanese manufacturer has remained faithful to this engine concept for many years. Exactly 50 years ago, Mazda presented the rotary pick-up, which remains the only one of its kind to this day. 

The Mazda Rotary Pick-up, also known as the REPU (Rotary Engine Pick-up), is a remarkable vehicle that Mazda developed in the 1970s and still enjoys cult status today. The REPU was specially developed for the US market and was equipped with a powerful twin-rotar Wankel engine (chamber volume 2 x 654 cc), which produced an output of 135 PS.

Unique thanks to the Wankel engine

This engine, known for its free-revving and turbine-like running smoothness, made the REPU a unique pick-up that was clearly different from the rustic commercial vehicles that were common at the time.

The unique pick-up was introduced in 1974, a time characterised by the first global energy crisis. Despite the economic challenges and the high fuel consumption of at least 11 litres per 100 kilometres (25.7 mpg-UK) according to EPA standards, the REPU quickly found a fan base.

The pick-up was particularly popular with surfers and motorsport fans. With a top speed of over 99 mph and acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just nine seconds, the REPU set new standards for pick-ups and even competed with six-cylinder saloons of the time.

A symbol of lifestyle and innovation

The REPU was not only a powerful vehicle, but also a symbol of lifestyle and innovation. Its comfortably equipped cabin, which was reminiscent of the Mazda RX-2 sports coupé, and its robust chassis made it a versatile and attractive commercial vehicle.

The low-emission Type 13B rotary engine met California's stringent emissions regulations and offered a standard 50,000-mile or three-year warranty, giving the REPU a further advantage over the competition.

Despite its technical and aesthetic merits, the Mazda Rotary Pick-up's career was short-lived. The economic recession and rising fuel prices meant that many buyers opted for smaller and cheaper commercial vehicles. Despite this, Mazda produced a total of 14,336 units for the North American market in 1974 alone.

Bad timing

However, so many REPUs remained unsold that Mazda paused production in the 1975 model year before a further 632 Rotary pick-ups rolled off the production lines in 1976 and the final 1,161 REPUs in 1977. Surprising race victories, such as at the SCCA Mojave 24-hour rally in 1975, were at least able to accelerate sales figures for a short time. Production finally came to an end in 1977.

Today, the Mazda Rotary pick-up is a coveted classic and a highlight of the "Rotation" exhibition at the Mazda Classic - Automobil Museum Frey in Augsburg. This exhibition shows all of Mazda's Rotary models, starting with the Cosmo Sport 110 S and ending with the RX-96. The REPU has secured its place in automotive history and remains a fascinating example of Mazda's innovative spirit and unconventional approach to vehicle construction.

Mazda MX-30 2024

Mazda, on the other hand, continues to hold on to the Wankel engine. Today, for example, the MX-30 is available with a full hybrid drive, in which a 75 PS rotary engine is responsible for the power supply.