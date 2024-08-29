Mercedes-AMG is starting the final phase of development of the highly exclusive PureSpeed sports car, which celebrated its world premiere as a concept car in Monaco in May 2024. Prototypes of the limited small series are currently undergoing practical driver testing.

The prelude begins on varied roads in the north of Italy and leads to the high-speed test track in Nardò in southern Italy. The radical design of a completely open, two-seater performance car without a roof and windscreen is a homage to motor racing and has to prove itself on a route of over 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles) during these tests.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Prototypes

7 Photos Mercedes-Benz

The development team still has a wide variety of tasks to focus on during these journeys. The aim is to test the high quality of the two-seater in real driving situations. The functionality and interaction of all systems and components will be ensured. The basis for the PureSpeed is unmistakably the current Mercedes-AMG SL.

The sensational body concept is also assessed in various driving situations with a view to the high quality standards. Added to this is the fine-tuning under highly dynamic driving conditions and high speeds on the test track. The complete vehicle is being tested on public roads together with project partner Pininfarina, a proven specialist for small series projects.

Gallery: Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed (2024)

28 Photos

One highlight of the two-seater is the HALO system: it replaces the conventional A-pillar on the vehicle. This element is a direct derivation from the premier class of motorsport. It protects the occupants in the event of an accident. The aerodynamically optimised safety system in the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed consists of a bracket that is connected to the bodywork of the vehicle, just like in Formula 1. Two helmets, also aerodynamically optimised, provide additional protection and are designed and manufactured exclusively for the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed.

The small series, limited to 250 units, is reserved for just a few enthusiasts and collectors. Inspired by legendary racing cars, the combination of unrivalled racing aesthetics and dynamic performance is intended to make the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed a unique driving machine for (wealthy) connoisseurs. It is the first model in the highly limited, new Mercedes-Benz Mythos series.

The price and performance have not yet been announced. However, we would rate both as "very high".