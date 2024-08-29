Family SUVs with hybrid drive are currently very popular. The tried-and-tested Toyota RAV4 now has to face the new challenger MG HS, which was unveiled in July 2024. Both stand for practicality and low maintenance costs, but are positioned differently and offer a complete range of equipment. We compare them in detail.

Exterior

The new MG HS has changed radically compared to its predecessor, especially on the outside.

The most important changes include the dimensions. The company's new C-segment SUV now measures 4.66 metres in length (an increase of 4.5 cm), 1.89 metres in width (up 1.4 cm) and the roof has been lowered by around 3 cm to create a more dynamic and slimmer roof profile. The wheelbase has also been extended by 4.5 cm to 2.77 metres to provide more interior space.

The front of the new HS is characterised by a more powerful bumper, which is combined with slim headlights with full LED technology. Below the headlights, a single radiator grille with satin grey inserts dominates the picture, while the fog lights are positioned at the ends of the bumper, contributing to a more aggressive look.

The rear end has also been completely redesigned. The soft curves of the previous model have been abandoned in favour of tauter, sportier and coupé-like lines. The full LED rear lights now consist of a single element, while the bumper is complemented by a sporty-looking diffuser.

New MG EHS Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

The Toyota RAV4 launched in 2019 has been continuously revised in many details. However, the shapes have not changed; the Japanese SUV is 4.60 metres long, 1.86 metres wide and 1.65 metres high (1.69 metres for the PHEV).

The lines are angular, with a striking front section and a large, honeycomb-shaped radiator grille with the Toyota logo in the centre. The angled wheel arches accommodate wheels up to 19 inches, while a black element at the rear simulates a diffuser.

The appearance of the RAV4 can be made even more adventurous by opting for the Adventure equipment, which can be recognised by the rugged body trim and a special radiator grille. Otherwise, there is also the sportier GR Sport trim with gloss black details.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase MG HS 4.66 metres 1.89 metres 1.65 metres 2.77 metres Toyota RAV4 4.60 metres 1.86 metres 1.65 metres (1.69 m PHEV) 2.69 metres

Interior

The interior of the MG has been redesigned from the ground up. The dashboard features a high-resolution dual display with two 12.3-inch screens, which integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 360-degree camera and wireless smartphone charging as standard.

Motor1.com MG HS (2024) at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Depending on the trim level, the seats can be upholstered in leather, while the door panels are made of high-quality materials.

The boot is one of the highlights of the new MG HS: with an increase of 44 litres compared to the previous version, it has a capacity of 507 litres and thus offers enough space to load even five people with luggage.

The Toyota presents a sober and traditional interior with several storage compartments distributed in the centre tunnel and in the doors. The technical equipment consists of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the freestanding 10.5-inch infotainment system, which integrates multimedia, navigation and wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The interior of the Toyota RAV4

The upholstery varies. From fabric and leather to a mix of leather and black suede with silver stitching (the latter in the GR Sport trim). Overall, the ambience of the Toyota is very high quality in many details.

The boot capacity is excellent. It ranges from at least 520 litres for the plug-in hybrid to 580 litres for the full hybrid. If the rear seats are folded down, the usable space increases to 1,690 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Boot (min/max) MG HS 12.3-inch 12.3-inch 507 litres/n.a. Toyota RAV4 12.3-inch 10.5-inch 580 (520 PHEV)/1,690 litres

Engine

The new HS will be marketed either with a non-electrified petrol engine or as a plug-in hybrid. In the former case, a 1.5-litre turbo engine with 169 PS and 275 Nm is used, while the battery-powered version combines a 1.5-litre turbo with 142 PS and an electric motor with 209 PS for a total output of 352 PS.

The latter has a 24.7 kWh battery, which enables an electric range of over 60 miles. In both cases, the MG is equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

MG HS (2024) Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The Toyota RAV4 is available as a full hybrid or plug-in hybrid, both with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The full hybrid combines a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with one or two electric motors (depending on whether you buy a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive variant), producing a total of 218 PS or 222 PS and 221 Nm.

The PHEV has a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine with 185 PS and two electric motors, one on each axle. In total, the Toyota delivers 306 PS, with the 18.1 kWh battery providing a range of around 47 miles in electric mode.

Model Petrol Full hybrid Plug-in MG HS 1.5 169 PS n.a. 1.5 352 PS Toyota RAV4 n.a. 2.5 218 PS 2WD 2.5 222 PS 4WD 2.5 306 PS

Prices

Prices for the new MG HS have not yet been officially announced, but it's possible that they won't be too far off the previous £31,095 for the predecessor HS with plug-in hybrid.

For the RAV4, the base price is £39,885 if you opt for the full hybrid with front-wheel drive. The plug-in hybrid starts at £44,175 and goes up to a maximum price of £48,990.