Driving with a caravan or trailer is not as easy as it often seems. There are many situations where a caravan reacts sensitively and presents inexperienced drivers with challenges. Stabilisation systems are designed to help. Europe's largest automobile club, ADAC, has tested three common systems.

Three anti-sway systems from the manufacturers AL-KO, BL-Trading and Knott were tested at the Mobility Test Centre in Penzing, Germany. These systems are designed to automatically activate the caravan's brakes in critical situations and thus significantly increase driving safety. The basic mode of operation is the same for all systems: the system detects the trailer's movements and activates its brakes if it deems the situation to be critical.

The tests have shown that even with a good towing vehicle Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) can prevent swaying in good time. However, the three anti-sway systems tested significantly raise the level of safety even further. All three systems were able to effectively prevent the typical swaying of a caravan. However, not all systems passed the challenging lane change or swerve test.

The test winner is the ATC 2.0 system from AL-KO, which shows no weaknesses whatsoever. It has a clean finish and regulates reliably in all test scenarios. The LEAS system from BL-Trading was also convincing in the driving tests, but has qualitative weaknesses in its workmanship. The ETS Plus from Knott came last because it intervened too late in the swerve test.

ADAC e. V. ADAC stabilisation systems for caravans comparison test results chart

Tips and tricks

Important tips for consumers include the compatibility of the systems, professional installation, positioning of the LEDs, correct loading and weight distribution as well as reducing speed. When buying, you should pay attention to the compatibility of the systems: The Knott system fits Knott and AL-KO axles, while the system from AL-KO only fits AL-KO axles. LEAS from BL-Trading works with all axles.

You should only install stabilisation systems yourself if you have sufficient knowledge of how a caravan's brake system works. Otherwise, a specialist workshop should be commissioned.

The Knott and AL-KO status LEDs should be attached to the front of the caravan so that they are visible in the rear-view mirror of the towing vehicle. The caravan should be loaded in such a way that the stabilising drawbar load is as close as possible to the maximum permitted. Even the best system cannot compensate for a drawbar load that is too low.

If a caravan starts to lurch, the steering wheel should be held steady and the brakes applied gently. Special care is required when overtaking lorries, on bridges and in windy conditions. A reduced speed helps to minimise the risk of skidding.