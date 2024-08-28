In a few days, BYD's range will have a new model. On 30 August at the Chengdu Auto Show, the Chinese brand's first plug-in hybrid MPV will be unveiled, which could be called Tang Max or Zhou.

The announcement of the unveiling was made by Lu Tian, GM of BYD's Dynasty sales division, in a message on Weibo. Along with the message, some teaser photos were published that give an idea of the model's shape.

Lots of edges and lots of luxury

The BYD is still heavily camouflaged with a white and light blue wrapping, but the dimensions already appear quite large. In all likelihood, the MPV will exceed 5 metres in length, with a wheelbase that will be at least 3 metres.

BYD Zhou, the teaser

The front area seems to be equipped with a large grille and slim headlamps, while at the rear, horizontal headlamps with a particularly angular look emerge from the camouflage.

In a number of Chinese media sightings, the Tang Max (or Zhou) was filmed with a seven-seat configuration arranged in three rows 2+2+3. The MPV also has three screens with a digital instrument cluster, infotainment display and a monitor for the front passenger. In the rear row, however, the seats recline electrically and there are also tables integrated into the front seats.

A plug-in hybrid like this has never been seen before

According to early information, the BYD is expected to adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. This powertrain would have a maximum output of 156 PS and work in combination with a 272 PS electric motor.

The electric range is expected to reach 124 miles in the Chinese CLTC cycle. If this value is confirmed in the WLTP cycle or in real use, we could be looking at a record-breaking plug-in hybrid.

It is unclear, however, whether the MPV will also arrive in Europe. In the meantime, in China it could be sold for the equivalent of around €32,000 (approx. £27,000), with the most equipped versions priced at around €44,000 (£37,000).