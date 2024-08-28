Manhart Performance, originally known for tuning BMW vehicles, has developed into an open-brand tuner in recent years. This is clearly evident in their latest project, the GR 550, which is based on the Toyota GR Supra. But it's also somehow obvious, as the technology of the BMW Z4 sits under the Toyota body.

The GR 550 is equipped with a BMW B58 engine that delivers 340 PS as standard. This is not only used in the Supra sister model Z4, but can also be found in other (M)40i models from the compact to the luxury class and large SUVs across the entire BMW model range.

However, Manhart has modified this engine considerably to achieve an output of an impressive 550 PS (plus 210 PS) and a maximum torque of 770 Nm (standard 500 Nm). This was achieved through a turbo performance kit, a turbo upgrade, a radiator kit with aluminium charge pipe and a carbon intake. In addition, the software was optimised, either with an MHtronik auxiliary control unit (420 PS) or ECU remapping.

Another highlight of the Toyota is the stainless steel exhaust system from Manhart, which is manufactured by FI Exhaust. This system has a flap function and four black 100 mm tailpipes. For a powerful sound, the tailpipes can be combined with Manhart downpipes or sports downpipes. However, the latter option is not TÜV-approved in Germany and is only intended for export.

Manhart has also extensively modified the GR 550 visually. The vehicle is fitted with Concave One rims in sizes 9x20 and 10.5x20 inches, which are combined with H&R wheel spacers. The body is lowered using lowering springs from H&R or optionally a coilover suspension supplied by specialist KW.

Nowadays, spoilers are usually to be treated with caution. In the case of a small Japanese coupé, however, a body kit is entirely suitable and appropriate. The extensive carbon body kit, which consists of a front spoiler, bonnet inserts, mirror caps, side skirts, a large rear wing, a diffuser and covers for the rear lights, looks good on the Supra.

A decal set with red accents rounds off the visual appearance. The interior and brake system of the GR 550 remain as standard, but can be customised on request.