It's almost time for the debut of a new Aston Martin powered by a V12 engine: the Vanquish. In fact, the 835 PS super sports car, developed from the purpose-built 12-cylinder, will be revealed to the world on 2 September, as the successor to the current generation of DBS.

A unique engine

The launch date of this new car, and its engine, was confirmed by the manufacturer itself via a post on Instagram, which shows a video of the engine floating in the air and accompanied by the following text: "All expectations will be exceeded."

And speaking of expectations, those surrounding the new engine are vast, and it should be one of the few with this particular architecture on the market today.

As Aston Martin points out, the development of a new 12-cylinder engine is a tradition that the company has a duty to uphold, as it is "an excellent example of the extraordinary capabilities of in-house engineering and a champion of emotional engagement".

As previously reported, the technical data sheet for the new twin-turbo unit states the power output as 835 PS and with 1,000 Nm of torque. These figures are the result of a completely new design compared with other current engines, and the displacement is likely to be greater than the 5.2 litres of the current DBS or the Vantage.

The current Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate

A new era

At the unveiling of the new engine in May, Aston Martin Technical Director Roberto Fedeli commented:

"The V12 engine has long been a symbol of power and prestige, but it is also an expression of passion and technical expertise. With 835 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, this unrivalled engine represents nothing less than the dawn of a glorious new V12 era for Aston Martin."

All you have to do now is wait for the next few days to find out more...