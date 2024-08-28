Volkswagen has just unveiled a new contender in the electric vehicle segment, and it’s got some serious shock value. Meet the ID.3 GTX Performance, an all-electric hatchback that's as much about style as it is about speed, available for order across the United Kingdom starting 29 August. But if you’re planning to park one in your driveway, be prepared to shell out a cool £46,225 (OTR, VAT included).

So, what makes this newcomer to the ID.3 family so electrifying? For starters, it’s got a battery that packs a punch. With an 84 kWh pack under the bonnet, this zippy EV delivers a whopping 326 PS and 545 Nm of torque straight to the rear wheels. Translation: you'll go from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds.

But it’s not just about the speed. Volkswagen has thrown in sports suspension, progressive steering, and their DCC adaptive chassis control system as standard. All this tech wizardry ensures that the zero-emissions hatch handles like a hot hatch, hugging corners like it’s on rails despite its weight of more than 2,400 kilograms.

Now, you might think all this power comes at the cost of practicality, but Volkswagen begs to differ. The ID.3 GTX Performance boasts an impressive 369 miles of range (according to the WLTP cycle). And when you do need a quick top-up, you can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes at a 185 kW rapid DC station. Not too shabby.

Visually, the ID.3 GTX comes with a front bumper that gets a unique GTX treatment with a snazzy black air intake and diamond-style design. High-gloss black accents, 20-inch Skagen black alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear diffuser add to its sporty appeal. Inside, the sporty vibes continue – mainly with the premium ergoActive sports seats, which mix fabric with leatherette and are accented with red stitching. And for the audiophiles out there, the Harman Kardon sound system will have you blasting tunes like a rock star on tour.