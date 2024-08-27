Vans offer all kinds of utility and an incredible amount of space, or they can be converted into so-called camper vans, but then the utility value is gone. With the new Interstar, which is practically identical to the Renault Master thanks to the alliance with Renault, Nissan now offers the opportunity to combine both worlds. With the living module from Partner PlugVan, the van quickly becomes a camper - and vice versa!

The new Nissan Interstar, which will make its debut at the Caravan Salon 2024 in Germany, is a versatile van that can be converted into a comfortable camper van thanks to an innovative living module from PlugVan. This clever modular solution is designed to make it possible to convert the vehicle for various purposes in just a few simple steps, whether for a weekend getaway or as a light commercial vehicle for tradesmen.

Gallery: Nissan Interstar Camper 2024

23 Photos Nissan

The PlugVan living module offers numerous practical functions designed to make travelling and camping more comfortable. It has a bed for two people as well as numerous compartments and fabric pockets to store pots, dishes and clothes neatly. The kitchen block is height-adjustable and equipped with an integrated sink. Several water connections in the module make it possible to wash dishes or wash dirty shoes outside at the rear. Two tanks for fresh and grey water, each with 43 litres, provide sufficient water.

The Interstar also offers numerous individually configurable equipment features. These include a separate bathroom module, a cool box, a larger additional battery and a solar module. The colour of the seat upholstery and the wood finish can also be selected. The lifting roof gives the vehicle a comfortable standing height, and a sofa lounge together with a large panoramic window creates a cosy living atmosphere.

The window at the rear of the module can be folded upwards to extend the roof, which is particularly practical in the rain. The LED lighting in the living area provides sufficient light even in the darker months of the year.

The new Nissan Interstar is already equipped with a wide range of safety systems from the basic version. These include an emergency brake assist system, a drowsiness warning system and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The in-house 1-box braking system is designed to ensure ideal braking performance, regardless of the vehicle weight.

Nissan grants a Europe-wide five-year warranty up to 160,000 kilometres (100,000 miles) on its camping conversions. This in turn clearly sets it apart from its brother Renault Master, which only offers a meagre two years.