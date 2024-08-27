Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson have emerged as leading contenders for Williams if the Grove-based squad elects to make a driver change from this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Williams team boss James Vowles is understood to be evaluating his options in the wake of another big accident for Logan Sargeant at Zandvoort last weekend.

Sargeant, who is being dropped by the team at the end of this year in favour of Carlos Sainz, made a mistake in Saturday morning’s wet final free practice session – dipping his right-hand wheels onto the grass at Turn 4.

That error meant he lost control of his car and spun at high speed into the barriers on the outside of the circuit, destroying many of the latest upgrades that Williams had brought to the Dutch GP weekend.

Big accidents for Sargeant, including in Japan where he also made an error in practice, have triggered spare parts problems this season, and some have viewed the American’s costly accident at Zandvoort as a potential last straw.

Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46, jumps out of his car after a crash

Vowles told German publication Auto Motor Und Sport in Zandvoort that Williams needed to make a decision on what to do for the rest of the season, but did not want to rush it while emotions were high straight after the crash.

It is understood that Vowles has sounded out rival team bosses to see who could be available should he decide that he wants someone else in alongside Alexander Albon for the rest of the season.

One logical option is Schumacher, who is reserve driver for the Mercedes operation whose engines Williams run. Vowles is friends with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and putting a deal together would be quite straightforward.

However, one complication could be Schumacher’s WEC commitments for Alpine - with the German currently scheduled to race in Austin this weekend. The other two remaining WEC events also clash with the Azerbaijan and Brazilian grands prix.

Schumacher has said in the past that he would prioritise any F1 race chance over his sportscar efforts, but a call on a potential Monza chance would need to be taken before he travelled to the United States.

Speaking at the Dutch GP, Wolff himself said he would like to see Schumacher get another opportunity in an F1 race cockpit, with the German’s only hope of securing a 2025 seat now resting on Sauber.

Wolff said: “I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance because we haven't seen the real Mick. You know, winning F4, F3 and F2, and then you are underperforming in F1... I think he deserves a chance.

“The opportunity with Williams is something that we would be cheering for. But this is James Vowles’ decision.”

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Liam Lawson, Reserve Driver, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

Red Bull reserve Lawson is another option, with the New Zealander being lined up for a return to full-time F1 competition by his bosses for 2025 – whether at the RB squad or its sister Red Bull operation.

An opportunity to see out the season for Williams would give Red Bull more time to evaluate the performances of Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo ahead of a decision about next year’s pairings – while also helping get Lawson back up to speed after his run of appearances for AlphaTauri in 2023.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that if the deal was right for his team then he would be open to an arrangement with Williams.

“It would depend on which terms and if we needed him back that we could have him back quite quickly,” he said. “But certainly, if they needed a driver next weekend [at Monza], we'd be open to that. But that's a Williams question rather than one for us to answer.”