Fans of JDM cars and mangas will recognise this Japanese number plate: 13-954, which is emblazoned on the Toyota Corolla AE86 aka "Hachi-Roku" (Japanese for eight-six), known from the comic series "Initial D". In the series, an AE86 is used by the young Takumi Fujiwara as a vehicle in which he has been delivering tofu for his father for years. Takumi thus rather unintentionally develops into the drift king of Mount Akina and causes quite a few surprises in the scene.

The combination of tofu and Corolla came together in 1995 in Initial D, the Japanese comic (Manga) by Shuichi Shigeno, which struck a chord with car lovers (and, dare we say it, tofu lovers).

Gallery: Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 BEV in the seat test

30 Photos Toyota

Takumi, the tofu drifter

The protagonist of the story, Takumi Fujiwara, is a schoolboy (later a student) who works at a petrol station during the summer holidays and lives in the mountainous Gunma prefecture in central Japan. In the early hours of the morning, he delivers tofu from his father's shop in his family's ageing Corolla, a Toyota Sprinter Trueno (commonly known by its chassis number AE86).

When the sun goes down, his black and white AE86 becomes the ultimate racing machine on the nearby mountain roads. Fujiwara and his fellow racers drift along the winding roads, deliberately oversteering and pushing their cars and their skills to the limit. With its simple body and format, the AE86 was perfect for tuning and drifting.

Toyota Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 BEV in the seat test

Takumi himself, on the other hand, is quite reserved and mightily surprised when he learns what he actually drives every day. He had only ever read the word Trueno at the rear, AE86 is just the internal code name at Toyota. And there were actually several AE86s in the 1980s.

AE86 to the power of three

Let's break the whole thing down: From summer 1983, Toyota once again offered sporty Corolla models with rear-wheel drive. In Japan, these hatchback and notchback coupés went by the names Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno; in the USA, the cars were called Corolla GT-S or SR5.

Gallery: Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86 (Takumi Fujiwaras Auto in "Initial D")

10 Photos Toyota

On the domestic market, an OHC 1.5-litre with 85 PS and a 1.6-litre with two overhead camshafts and 130 PS were available. In North America, these engines produced 75 PS and 115 PS.

In Europe, both or just one body variant was offered, depending on the market. In Germany, the notchback version was available from November 1983 under the name Corolla GT with the 1.6-litre four-valve engine, which produced 124 PS here and 115 PS with a catalytic converter from the end of 1985. Production of the coupés ended in July 1987.

The retro electrician

Why am I telling you all this? Well, as a fan of the Initial D series, I was extremely pleased when Toyota showed the Corolla Levin AE86 BEV Concept last year, a classic car with electric drive. This is not a breathtakingly new idea, as many restomods show. But here they have actually installed a manual gearbox!

Now I was able to take a seat in this car as part of a Toyota event. Just sitting, not driving, unfortunately. But the car is interesting enough in its own right. Before the Initial-D hardcore disciples stone me: Yes, this is not Takumi's car. At least visually from the A-pillar onwards. The Levin has normal headlights at the front, while the Trueno has sleepy eyes. Toyota showed the latter as a hydrogen study at the same time as the Levin BEV. (For Initial D nerds: Wataru Akiyama drove a Levin AE86 there).

Toyota Toyota Toyota

The bonnet of the Levin AE86 BEV is open: An unadorned electric motor now slumbers there. Its energy comes from a mighty battery pack in the rear, emblazoned with the Lexus emblem. So there are no more rear seats, but the weight distribution should be halfway right.

Levin writes himself with EV

Toyota announced the letters EV in L-EV-in in 2023. The battery-powered system uses an electric motor from a Tundra Hybrid, a battery pack from a Prius plug-in hybrid and components from other Toyota and Lexus series models.

And Group boss Akio Toyoda, a proven Car Guy, explained: "There is a CO2-neutral way for us as car lovers! We don't want to leave any car lovers behind!"

So people like you and me, wriggling past the roll cage and into the tight bucket seat. I don't need the pretty four-point seat belts - after all, I'm not allowed to drive.

Toyota Toyota Toyota

But when I reach for the handy TRD sports steering wheel and look at the dashboard, my fingers start to itch. Especially as there is a fat handbrake (drifting fun!) and a gear lever to my left (of course the electric Levin is right-hand drive!). You read that right: A gear lever in an electric car. Sure, it would only be simulated gears, but Toyota is serious about it.

Toyota plans e-cars with gearstick

Toyota is expected to introduce a simulated manual gearbox as an option in its electric vehicles from 2026. An additional pedal (whose resistance will presumably be generated by an electric motor), a "rev counter" and a gear lever will be installed. A gear is engaged as with a normal manual gearbox, but the lever can return to neutral after actuation.

Akio Toyoda once again: "It took us almost 50 years to finally install a battery and a motor in the Levin. The original 4AG engine is a treasure, so we removed it with the utmost care. However, the manual gearbox is untouched. The clutch and gearstick can still be enjoyed."

"Many car manufacturers are aiming to switch to battery-powered electric vehicles by around 2030-40. However, the reality is that we cannot achieve zero emissions in 2050 by simply switching all new car sales to electric vehicles."

Sounds reasonable, Toyoda-san. But how about an electric Neo-Trueno-AE86 with a retro design (the new Renault 5 works perfectly) and a manual gearbox? After all, there's a little Takumi Fujiwara in many of us.