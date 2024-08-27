Cupra is revving up to launch its first all-electric SUV coupe in the United Kingdom, the Tavascan, and it’s got enough voltage to jolt the competition. This futuristic, battery-powered family hauler will be open for orders starting 11 September, with a base model price of £47,340. Full pricing is listed below.

But here’s where things get really electrifying. Cupra isn’t just rolling out the Tavascan – the company is sparking excitement with a special offer that’s sure to shock and awe. Customers eager to get their hands on the wheel can reserve a Tavascan ahead of the order date, and here’s the kicker: this only costs £99. That’s less than the price of a fancy dinner in London. And don’t worry – you’ll get that cash back, even if you decide to pull the plug on your order. This refundable deposit gives you a priority pass to potentially be one of the lucky 50 to cruise the UK streets in a Tavascan before anyone else.

Gallery: Cupra Tavascan

34 Photos

This sleek SUV coupe offers two power options, 286 PS and a beefier 340 PS. If these numbers seem familiar to you, you are right – you can find similar outputs in the Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 and the closely related Ford Explorer and Capri. With a range of up to 352 miles on a single charge, thanks to its 77 kWh battery, you can say goodbye to range anxiety and hello to long, smooth drives. And for those who love a bit of speed, the VZ trims can blast from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.5 seconds. Not too shabby for an eco-friendly family ride.

Cupra is sweetening the deal with a £3,000 deposit contribution, a 1 per cent APR, and a complimentary Ohme charger or a £700 charging voucher. Add the cherry on top with an eCare2 service plan for just £49, and you’ve got yourself one electrifying package.