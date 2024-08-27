Starting 1 September, InstaVolt is giving night owls a reason to hit the road – or rather, the charging station. The company is introducing off-peak pricing across its network of over 1,600 rapid chargers in the United Kingdom, slashing the cost of charging by more than a third. Electric vehicle drivers can now juice up for just 54p per kWh between the hours of 10 PM and 6 AM, compared to the regular rate of 85p per kWh.

This new pricing scheme is part of InstaVolt's strategy to encourage drivers to take advantage of cheaper electricity during off-peak hours. Initially available to users of the InstaVolt app, the discounted rate will be rolled out to contactless users later in the year, once the necessary tech upgrades are complete.

Delvin Lane, InstaVolt’s CEO, said the company fast-tracked the off-peak pricing to help drivers save money before the colder months set in. With energy prices on the rise and the cost-of-living crisis still a concern for many, Lane noted that this move could make a big difference for drivers who don’t have the luxury of charging at home. “We wanted to offer this excellent price before winter comes knocking,” Lane said, acknowledging that every penny counts these days.

InstaVolt isn’t just about cutting costs, though. The company is also lobbying the government to reconsider the 20 per cent VAT currently slapped on public charging. And Lane promised that if there’s any reduction in VAT, InstaVolt customers will see the savings immediately – whether they charge up by day or by night.

Currently, there are almost 1.2 million electric vehicles in the United Kingdom. The Basingstoke-based company already operates over 1,600 chargers, with hundreds more in the works, and big plans for expansion across Europe. Up to 11,000 rapid chargers are planned for Britain and 5,000 more across Spain and Portugal.