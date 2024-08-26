The Dacia Sandero is currently the best-selling car on the European market. The reasons? An attractive design, an interesting range of engines (including LPG) and an excellent price-performance ratio.

With good interior space and a satisfying 328-litre boot, the car has won the public's backing. It is up against the Hyundai i20 2025, Mazda2, Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 208, SEAT Ibiza, Skoda Fabia and Toyota Yaris.

Gallery: Dacia Sandero 2024

In the coming months, the Dacia Sandero has a major challenge ahead of it. The arrival of the Citroën C3 2025 and the MG3 2025 will turn the segment upside down with extremely tight prices.

For this reason, the Romanian city car has made a move to stay competitive. Not content with just including the obligatory safety equipment (ADAS), it has also taken advantage of the opportunity to tweak the range of colours, as well as the trim and alloy wheels.

As we told you previously, the new Dacia Sandero 2024/2025 also goes for a luxury trim. It is called Journey, but is only available in the conventional version and is not offered in the SUV Stepway bodystyle.

Interior Dacia Sandero 2024

After telling you all the news, from Motor1.com we want you to take a look at an additional detail. If you liked British book series Where's Wally, this challenge is for you. Pay attention to the front end as the photo of the model in red is from the previous version, while the yellow represents the new model year.

Can you tell the difference? It's very subtle... but it's in the bumper (red model). That's right, the new Dacia Sandero dispenses with the front radar, a characteristic feature of many vehicles today for the operation of the anti-collision system.

The brand has replaced it with another change (see yellow model): a front camera on the windscreen that brings together all the most sophisticated equipment. The new Dacia Sandero 2025 now includes lane assist, advanced automatic braking and traffic sign recognition.