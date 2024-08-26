As you know, we love vehicles for camping and relaxing in the middle of nowhere. We usually tell you about motorhomes, caravans, rooftop tents or trailers transformed into rolling 'homes'. However, now we want to show you something a little different and much more exclusive.

The Porsche Canopy Tent is an inflatable tent that will allow you to enjoy those outdoor adventures with your German sports car. And as you can see in the images, the Stuttgart-based company says that this tent is designed for four-door models such as the Macan, the Cayenne, the Panamera and the Taycan.

Gallery: Porsche Canopy inflatable tent

14 Photos Porsche

So, as you can see, the new inflatable Porsche Canopy Tent attaches to the tailgate of a four-door Porsche, transforming it into an indoor/outdoor living and camping space.

The tent is designed to accommodate up to six people and is supported by an air frame that is inflated by a hand pump and a central valve. Once inflated, it has a square floor measuring 2.3 x 2.3 m, with a roof that protects from both sun and rain.

Once camped, the tent is anchored to the vehicle using a series of elastic bands and suction cups, and can also be attached to the ground using pegs. Porsche describes the in-vehicle configuration as useful for loading and unloading the luggage compartment in adverse weather conditions.

The basic canopy tent kit includes a removable floor with hook-and-loop fastener and a single fold-out wall with window that acts as a windbreak and offers additional protection from sun or rain.

But that's not all, because Porsche also offers a variety of modular add-ons, such as the other three walls to create a fully enclosed shelter, a sleeping/storage tent and even an awning-to-awning attachment tunnel to create a larger camping area.



According to information provided by Porsche, the Canopy Tent (also called Pavilion), is available from this month and is the result of a partnership with specialist Dometic, with the Canopy being a Dometic Hub, which shares the same functions and surface area, but costs €675 (approx. £575).

The Porsche model, on the other hand, starts at €1,510 (approx. £1,280) and goes up to €1,965 (£1,665) for the complete package.