Toyota's extensive portfolio of SUVs on the international market has just gained another curious option: the Starlet Cross. Launched this week in South Africa and with a passport already stamped for other emerging countries, the model was developed using a rebadge strategy and derives directly from the Suzuki Fronx. It will be positioned as the brand's cheapest SUV in the South African market, below the Urban Cruiser and the Corolla Cross.

With production concentrated in India (where it was launched in April under the name Taisor), the Starlet Cross is to Toyota what the Pulse is to Fiat. Like the Fronx, the model is a crossover derived directly from a compact hatchback - in this case, the Baleno. The latter also has a twin version for Toyota, called the Starlet - without the 'Cross' - and launched under the same strategic agreement with Suzuki.

Returning to the Starlet Cross, the overall measurements include 3,995 mm long, 1,550 mm high, and 1,765 mm wide. Under the bonnet, the 1.5-litre aspirated petrol engine delivers 105 PS and can be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed automatic. Power goes exclusively to the front wheels.

In India, the Taisor twin comes in other options: 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder petrol with 100 PS and 1.2-litre aspirated four-cylinder with 90 PS. Depending on the version, the gearbox can be a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

The equipment list includes a 7-inch or 9-inch infotainment system, USB ports, a wireless charger for mobile phones, up to 6 airbags (only 2 in the basic version), air-conditioning, LED daytime running lights, and more.