The Austin J40 pedal car is turning 75, and it's doing it in style, with a display that takes visitors on a nostalgic ride through decades of pint-sized motoring history. The iconic toy car, which first rolled out in 1949, is getting a well-deserved birthday bash at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club on Pall Mall, London. And yes, it's as British as a cup of tea with a side of biscuits.

“What a way to celebrate 75 years of these wonderful pedal cars! The beautiful surroundings of the Rotunda, within the Royal Automobile Club in London, is the perfect place to honour a British motor manufacturing legacy that is often forgotten. Not only are these cars every inch a proper Austin, but they also provided employment to hundreds of people and brought joy to children around the world,“ Mark Burnett, Managing Director of Austin Pedal Cars, commented.

The Austin J40, originally built in Bargoed, South Wales, might be small, but its legacy is anything but. Over 32,000 of these charming pedal-powered vehicles were produced back in the day, and now, after a bit of a snooze, the brand has revved back to life with the launch of the J40 Continuation. To celebrate the pedal car's diamond jubilee, eight specially chosen examples are taking centre stage in the Rotunda, offering a bumper-to-bumper timeline of this beloved childhood classic.

Leading the pack is the 1949 Austin Pathfinder, a pedal car with quite the pedigree. This little beauty was one of the first off the line, prepared specifically for the grand opening of the Bargoed factory. After a bit of a facelift in 1975, it’s now back to remind us all where the J40 journey began.

But that's just the starting point. Among the other stars of the show is the Austin Pedal Cars Police Car, equipped with working lights, a siren, and even a miniature truncheon. No word on whether it still enforces nap times, but it certainly leads the parade at the Goodwood Revival's Settrington Cup race each year, making it the only one of its kind.

Then there's the Austin J40 Pickup, which has been a staple at the Goodwood Revival since 2012. It originally served as a support vehicle but has now taken a well-earned retirement, having been given a makeover for its big comeback in 2023. Fast forward to the future, and you'll find the 2022 J40 Continuation prototype chassis on display. This rolling showcase of aluminium engineering is as sleek as they come, representing the cutting edge of where the brand is heading.

And speaking of cutting edge, the 2023 J40 Continuation isn’t just another pretty face. With only 49 of these bad boys made, they come loaded with modern touches like a hand-formed aluminium body, leather seats, and even Smiths gauges – because why shouldn’t a pedal car have all the bells and whistles?