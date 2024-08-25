Length : 4.190 metres

Width : 1.830 metres

Height : 1.550 metres

Wheelbase : 2.550 metres

Luggage capacity: 402/994 litres (317/909 litres for 4WD)

This is the smallest of all Lexus models and one of the few premium B-segment cars on the market. This is the LBX, the fully hybrid crossover (also with four-wheel drive) based on the architecture of the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Compared with its 'cousin', however, the Lexus relies on top-level finishes and an even more comfortable driving experience. And what about practicality? Let's take a look at the figures.

Dimensions of the Lexus LBX

As we've said, the LBX is the most compact Lexus yet, thanks to a length of 4.19 metres that makes it ideal for the urban environment.

Lexus LBX

The width is a little more demanding (1.83 m), while the height is 1.55 m. The wheelbase is narrow, with a wheel-to-wheel distance of just 2.55 m.

Lexus LBX, interior space and luggage compartment

While the Lexus LBX is very spacious at the front, it has to make some compromises at the rear. Tall people in particular don't have much knee room, while the middle is cramped. Although there are no air conditioning vents in the centre armrest, there are two USB Type-C sockets for those sitting in the back. The boot has a capacity of 402 litres.

The boot of the Lexus LBX

The boot capacity is 402 litres to start with, dropping to 317 litres on all-wheel-drive versions of the LBX. The boot is well finished, but the floor is a little uneven. The floor height is not adjustable, but the parcel shelf can be conveniently stowed under the luggage to increase overall space.

There are also a series of loading rings and a 12V socket. When the rear seats are folded in 60:40 mode, total volume rises to 1,000 litres.

Lexus LBX, competitors with similar dimensions

It's not easy to find direct competitors to the Lexus LBX, at least in terms of engine and premium positioning.

Among them, the closest are the Nissan Juke (also available with full hybrid engines) and the Volvo EX30 (a premium model, but exclusively electric). For the rest, here are some of the best-selling B-segment models, for reference.