It's summer time, so it's time to travel. If you are looking for a second-hand Dacia camper van for two people, this Dokker, which has been thoroughly prepared by specialist Yevana, may be of interest to you. Even more so if you notice that, from the outside, it looks like a conventional passenger car.

But no, this is a camper van with all sorts of features: double bed of 1.95 metres and 1.1 metres wide, with birch wood bed base and 7 cm mattress, plus a portable gas cooker with integrated cartridges, 31-litre fridge and stainless steel sink.

Gallery: Camper Dacia Dokker Emerald Edition

Very complete preparation

The camper conversion doesn't end there, because it also adds stationary heating (not at all common in a vehicle of this type) with digital programmer, nine-layer thermal blackouts for the windows and an exterior awning kit.

Don't want to depend on a campsite? The outdoor shower will make it perfectly possible. All that's missing is a chemical toilet so that you can live independently wherever you want.

Very economical diesel engine

In the sales advert (you have it in the Mundovan link at the end of this article), many more elements of this preparation are detailed. To give two more examples, the 40 x 65 cm folding outdoor table with aluminium leg and the Fiamma Turbovent 160CT 400 x 400mm bi-directional air-conditioning skylight.

The 32-litre fresh water tank and the semi-flexible 110W solar panel adapted to the curvature of the roof also come in handy on any trip alone or with a partner.

As for the Dokker itself, it was registered in November 2020 and its 95 PS 1.5-litre Blue dCi diesel engine has covered some 36,000 kilometres (22,370 miles). The associated transmission is a six-speed manual and the vehicle is based in Madrid.

Equipment highlights include the double sliding door, the integrated navigation system, parking sensors and the spare wheel, which is much more useful than a simple puncture kit in most mishaps. Anyway, could you be looking at your first camper? That's up to you if you pay the €31,895 (approx. £27,000) they're asking for it.

Source and photos: Mundovan