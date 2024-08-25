The Porsche Cayenne is not discreet in appearance by nature. However, there are certainly owners who want to put their fat SUV in the limelight even more. For these individualists, tuner Techart now has an extroverted aero kit on offer that will certainly ensure the Cayenne no longer blends in with the crowd.

Techart, known for exclusive and thoroughly offensive aero components, has taken the current Porsche Cayenne E3.2 facelift and given it a comprehensive aero update. The new front section with high-quality carbon and a strikingly designed bonnet emphasises the sporty character of the Cayenne and ensures a dynamic look. A pronounced front lip reduces lift on the front axle and thus improves roadholding at high speeds.

Gallery: Techart Porsche Cayenne Aero

At the rear, the powerful design is completed by an impressive diffuser and side aero wings. The Aero Kit I from Techart is not only visually impressive, but also functional: it improves the handling of the vehicle in all driving modes and ensures balanced aerodynamics at all speeds. Thanks to the general operating licence (ABE) from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, the kit can be approved without any problems, so that the owner does not face any unpleasant surprises during an inspection.

For further individualisation, you can choose from a variety of Techart alloy wheels in sizes from 21 inches upwards, which perfectly emphasise the athletic lines of the vehicle. The Techart sports exhaust system also provides the right sound and can be individually combined with the standard tailpipes or the exclusive titanium and carbon fibre tailpipes.

Even more power is provided by the Techart performance kit, which unleashes up to 66 PS and 120 Nm more power in the S version of the Cayenne. The interior of the Cayenne is also refined by Techart. Handcrafted steering wheels, individual interior elements made of leather or Alcantara and a wide range of customisation options make the interior unique.