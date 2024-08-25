BMW, MINI, Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda will be present at Mondial de l'Automobile de Paris 2024. The event, which runs from October 14 to 20, will be attended by three Renault Group brands (Renault, Dacia and Alpine) and two French Stellantis brands (Citroën and Peugeot).

And the list is getting longer, because as well as confirming the presence of several German brands, Ford will also be there, as well as Kia, BYD, Seres, Xpeng and other Asian brands.

A promising return?

In recent years, the Paris Motor Show, like other similar events, has suffered particularly badly. In 2020 it did not take place because of the Covid pandemic then, in 2022 (the Paris Motor Show has historically been held every two years, alternating with Germany's main motor show, the IAA, organised by the VDA), the event resumed in a smaller format, with the presence only of French carmakers and BYD.

The 2024 edition of therefore promises to be (more) interesting, and offers a sign of hope for European events (remember that the major Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled). The next IAA will be held in Munich in 2025.

Who will be there... or not?

Volkswagen will be present at Mondial de l'Automobile de Paris with its light commercial vehicle division and will be presenting the seven-seater SUV Tayron and the ID GTI concept. Audi will unveil the Q6 e-tron as well as the future A6 e-tron, and possibly even the facelift of the e-tron GT.

Among the brands that have informed Automotive News Europe that they will not be exhibiting at the Paris Motor Show are Mercedes, the Volkswagen Group brands Cupra and Seat, Hyundai, Jeep, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki and the Geely brands (Volvo, Polestar and Zeekr). Toyota and the non-French Stellantis brands (Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Lancia) are among the 'undecided', although the organisers have confirmed that Alfa will be present. For the time being, the Chinese manufacturers MG, Chery and Great Wall are absent, as are the big supercar manufacturers.

Brands confirmed for the Paris Motor Show 2024: