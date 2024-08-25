What will the cockpit of a self-driving electric car look like? The Chinese supplier Yanfeng is now showing one possibility with its Electric Vehicle Interior (EVI).

The system was presented at the CES at the beginning of the year. Now it is making its European debut, as the company writes. The basic idea: if the steering wheel is to be folded in autonomous mode, a steer-by-wire system is required. And then you can also hang the steering wheel on a side arm. Among other things, this should provide more freedom of movement.

The main component of the design study is the "Smart Cabin Seat" module, which consists of the two front seats and a console between them with the arm for the steer-by-wire steering. During autonomous driving, the display integrated into the steering wheel serves as a control console for what is happening on the large monitor at the front, where you can watch films or surf the internet:

The cockpit with retracted steering wheel

If you want to drive yourself, simply pull the steering wheel towards you, as shown in the video above. There are various buttons on the steering wheel so that touch interaction with the large main screen is no longer necessary. This means it can be moved far forwards.

The most important controls appear on the steering wheel display, in the armrest or in the centre console

There is no longer a traditional dashboard with touchscreen in the EVI concept. Nevertheless, the large screen at the front is important because the driving data appears there and not on the steering wheel display.

The speed and remaining range are apparently displayed on the large screen

Initial results from consumer studies with an EVI prototype show that the concept is well received, writes Yanfeng. In particular, the generous feeling of space and the innovative layout were praised - although the size and shape of a traditional SUV have not been changed.

In the following video from the CES, Jeff Stout, Executive Director of Global Innovation at Yanfeng, explains the operation:

For the car manufacturer, the assembly of the seats should be simplified. The modular approach also simplifies disassembly at the end of the vehicle life cycle, thus supporting the circular economy. In addition, the elimination of the instrument panel should reduce the vehicle weight by around 11 kilos, resulting in lower power consumption and therefore greater range.

Added to this is the use of sustainable materials: Compression Hybrid Moulding (CHyM) enables the use of natural fibres. In this hybrid compression moulding process, natural fibres are embedded in a plastic framework.

As the full company name Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (Wikipedia) makes clear, Yanfeng specialises in car interiors. This includes the development and production of electronics, safety systems, seats and interior fittings. The Shanghai-based company has over 50,000 employees and was one of the 20 largest suppliers in the world in 2021.

The bottom line

I recently drove the new BMW i5 and experienced just how much autonomous driving is possible today. You can speed along endlessly on the motorway, even changing lanes by looking in the side mirrors is possible - you no longer have to use the steering wheel. But if you take your eyes off the road, autonomous driving is immediately over.

So it will still be a while before we can watch films while driving - it probably won't happen this decade. But perhaps things will move faster in technology-loving China, and then Yanfeng will be ready with EVI.