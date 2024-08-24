Logan Sargeant's participation in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix looks in doubt after a heavy crash during a wet FP3.

The American had just set the fourth-fastest time at Zandvoort before dropping two wheels on the grass, losing control and hitting the barriers on the exit of Turn 3 before bouncing back onto the circuit.

The session was immediately red-flagged as other cars danced around the debris, with Sargeant confirming over the team radio that he was unhurt.

He then leapt from his seat as smoke engulfed the back of the stricken Williams before flames licked away at the crumpled chassis, with other drivers asking about Sargeant's welfare as they passed by.

George Russell had slowed to indicate that Sargeant needed to escape from his car with the rear in flames, with Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo also concerned.

Jon Noble Car of Logan Sargeant after his FP3 crash at Dutch GP 2024

Whilst fire marshals were able to extinguish the flames and return the Williams to the pits during the suspension, the impact with the barriers led to lengthy repairs, costing drivers valuable practice time in tricky conditions.

Nico Hulkenberg had earlier damaged his front wing after running off at Turn 11 just moments before Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen followed suit, although the latter managed to keep his car out of the barriers.

Russell himself ran off-track at Turn 1, though also avoided making contact with the walls.

With extensive impact and fire damage, Sargeant looks unlikely to take part in qualifying. He visited the medical centre, though was cleared of injury.