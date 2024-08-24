It's not that unusual for the odd classic car to be auctioned off in dubious condition, but there's probably never been anything like this before. In October, RM Sotheby's will be auctioning the so-called Rudi Klein Collection, one of the most spectacular (if not THE most spectacular) "scrapyards" on the planet.

The collection wasn't really a secret, but very few people have ever set foot in this place in Los Angeles. Well, technically speaking, it really is a scrapyard. Rudi Klein immigrated to the US in the 1950s and set up a scrapyard for European cars. He did this quite successfully and ended up with literally a huge pile of unusual car parts and enough money to buy some very nice vehicles.

Klein died in 2001 and since then his family has kept the unusual place as it was. Or to put it another way: they still didn't let anyone in while the vehicles waited patiently for their restoration or their final decay.

In addition to piles of Porsche 356s, several Lamborghini Miuras and vast quantities of car parts, there are some very rare Mercedes 300 SLs and various one-offs, including an impressive pre-war Mercedes. RM Sotheby's has not yet announced all the details, but the teasers so far are nothing less than breathtaking. We give you a first overview:

Mercedes-Benz 500 K 'Caracciola' Special Coupé from Sindelfingen

We assume that this will be the star of the auction. A one-off that RM Sotheby's describes as "one of the most famous pre-war Mercedes-Benzes".

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 'Alloy' Gullwing

This car is advertised as one of only 29 aluminium Gullwings ever built. It is also the only one in black.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

This early roadster had a red exterior with cream-coloured interior from the factory and was fitted with Rudge wheels - the most desirable combination for this model.

1939 Horch 855 Special Roadster

According to RM Sotheby's, this is the only 855 still in existence. Its history includes stints in museums and a bit of Hollywood glamour as a show car for photo shoots during the 1950s.

1967 Iso Grifo A3/L Spider Prototype from Bertone

Another one-off in the collection and the only Grifo cabriolet ever built.

1961 Porsche 356 B 1600 'Twin-Grille' Roadster by d'leteren

Of the many Porsche 356s that can be seen in the pictures of the collection, this one is said to have just under 1,000 kilometres on the clock.

"Finding a previously undiscovered Mercedes 500K or an aluminium Gullwing is the kind of story that touches everyone, not just car enthusiasts," says Cary Ahl, car specialist at RM Sotheby's. "What Klein has amassed here is unrivalled and we know that many of these cars will live on for generations. In new projects or in their original condition. It's a really exciting opportunity for collectors and with this collection, the sky's the limit."