China is waiting for the EU Member States to vote to definitively approve (or reject) the new duties on imports of electric cars made in China, which the EU Commission has raised to 46.3% (36.3% + 10%) on charges of industrial dumping.

But in the meantime, Beijing is not standing idly by and assessing possible countermeasures. After launching an anti-subsidy investigation into dairy products and meat exported from the Old Continent, the country is meeting with manufacturers and local associations to discuss raising tariffs on large European petrol-powered cars.

Italy and Germany the most penalised

The announcement comes from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, which reports that it has 'listened to the opinions and suggestions of industry, experts and scholars on raising import duties on fuel-powered cars with large engines'.

The steering wheel of the Ferrari 296 GTB

A move that, if confirmed, would represent the real start of a trade war between Europe and China and would penalise primarily countries like Italy and Germany, which boast luxury and premium brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Porsche, BMW and Mercedes. In fact, Automotive News Europe writes that German exports of these engines to China are worth almost €1.1 billion (2023 figure).

The next steps

What happens next? The European Commission will collect the comments of the Chinese manufacturers affected by the new tariffs until 30 August and, once this phase is over, will present a final proposal to the Member States, who will be called upon to approve or reject it by expressing their opinion in a binding manner and by qualified majority.

The procedure should be concluded between the end of October and the beginning of November, with the duties remaining in force for five years, "extendable upon reasoned request" and not retroactive.