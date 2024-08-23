Ford has added new models to its next generation Transit Custom Nugget Camper, offering new variants and advanced features designed for versatility and comfort on the road and at your destination. A new Active model offers rugged styling and equipment, while a longer wheelbase option provides more space and storage.

The new Transit Custom Nugget is also now available with flexible plug-in hybrid and four-wheel drive options, which were announced when the camper van was first launched last summer in Titanium trim with a pop-up roof, 170 PS EcoBlue engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

"Our all-new Transit Custom Nugget range pushes the boundaries of what a compact camper van can offer," said Barry Quested, Ford Transit Custom Nugget product manager. "We've listened to our customers' feedback to deliver the features that create memorable Nugget experiences - from active lifestyle upgrades and smart space solutions to advanced powertrains, including a versatile PHEV for zero-emission city driving and all-wheel drive for exploring more challenging places."

The expanded, all-new Transit Custom Nugget range - developed in collaboration with leading camper van converter Westfalia - will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf, Germany, from 30 August to 8 September 2024.

New Active model

According to Ford, the new Active model is designed as a "base camp for adventure". It builds on the Titanium launch trim and features SUV-inspired styling, including a distinctive grille, black plastic sills, exterior cladding, unique 17-inch aluminium wheels and LED tail lights. The interior features durable, water-repellent seat covers designed to keep the interior dry and comfortable after a day of kayaking or beach fun.

Advanced driving technology also enhances comfort on the road: a driver assistance package as standard includes Pre-Collision Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and Blind Spot Information System for added safety on the motorway and when manoeuvring, as well as Adaptive Cruise Control - also with Stop&Go for automatic models.

Ford's Smart Camper touchscreen system provides centralised control and monitoring of the camper's functions, including lighting, heating, water level and more, when the camper is parked at an overnight or activity location.

Like the Titanium model, the Transit Custom Nugget Active can be fitted with an optional four-wheel drive system for the 170 PS EcoBlue diesel engine with eight-speed automatic transmission. This combination provides superior traction on rough and slippery surfaces, helping drivers reach remote locations for camping and outdoor activities. The Transit Custom Nugget Active also offers a towing capacity of up to 2.3 tonnes for transporting equipment, including boat trailers and horse trailers.

Also available as a long version

A new longer wheelbase version of the Transit Custom Nugget is available on both Titanium and Active variants and with the full powertrain range. Designed for added comfort on longer journeys, the roomier model offers a larger kitchen area with more work space for food preparation and improved storage space for pots and utensils.

On the other side of the living area, storage capacity is increased with a larger built-in wardrobe to keep the interior quiet and tidy. Adventurers who like to stay away from civilisation can also choose an alternative interior layout that includes a built-in toilet.

Both the standard and longer wheelbase variants offer luxury features announced at launch, including an integrated hob and sink, complemented by a standard hot water boiler. The interior also features heated swivel front seats for added comfort, a handy drawer fridge for efficient storage and wider beds with optional under-bed heating. In addition, the multifunctional Smart Camper touchscreen system is equipped with a spirit level to level the vehicle when parking on uneven ground.

Also available as a hybrid

The Transit Custom Nugget with fuel-saving PHEV drivetrain, which is now available to order, is similar to the Ford Kuga Plug-In Hybrid. It combines a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an 11.8 kWh battery and electric motor to produce 233 PS of power for effortless long-distance driving, along with the ability to drive purely electrically in low-emission urban environments, quiet campsites or wilderness areas.

The specification also includes an electric heater, which provides energy-efficient heat when combined with a traditional heater for off-grid use. The drive battery can be charged from an AC power source using the supplied Mode 3 or available Mode 2 cable.