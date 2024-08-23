German cars have always enjoyed a good reputation in America. During Monterey Car Week, a special event is held every year where only German cars are allowed. Here you can find everything your heart desires. Typical of the American scene: the tolerance is huge. Whatever you like is allowed.

Even if the Americans normally favour their own brands, they are open to imported cars. While the heavily represented Asian imports are usually chosen for pragmatic reasons, emotional reasons play a more important role when it comes to German cars. After all, Germany is the land of unlimited motorways, which arouses particular desires in the land of (otherwise) unlimited possibilities that is the USA.

Gallery: Legends of The Autobahn Monterey 2024

74 Photos Christopher Otto

It is no accident that the most famous meeting for German cars is called "Legends of The Autobahn". The event, which took place during Monterey Car Week, as is customary here, on a noble golf course (which is guaranteed to have to be completely re-landscaped afterwards), is jointly organised by the three largest clubs. The BMW Car Club of America, the Mercedes-Benz Club of America and the Audi Club of North America work hand in hand to organise this event. A great thing that would certainly be unimaginable in Germany...

In addition to the inevitable judging in countless classes, the manufacturers also play a lively part. BMW in particular - very strong in California - used the stage for presentations and showed a strong presence. The Munich-based company took the opportunity to present the M5 Touring, which had its world premiere in Pebble Beach in the morning, live at the "Legends of The Autobahn" in the afternoon. Its saloon brother and five classic BMW M5s were in tow.

Christopher Otto Christopher Otto Christopher Otto

The manufacturer thus rounded off a really strong BMW presence at this meeting. The highlights here are the many classic cars that are really worth seeing, an original M1 and some well-made tuning conversions. And then there was a poor 850i that had to mutate into a speedster. The quality of the conversion was so-so, but the tolerant Americans also celebrated this idea.

But Mercedes is also traditionally coveted by the Americans. Some resto-mods, in which ultra-modern technology was implanted in classic bodies, were particularly eye-catching. A replica "Rote Sau" and a green 300 SL, in which everything has been turned inside out, steal the show from the numerous SLRs, SLSs and other AMGs. The Americans are their usual tolerant selves and are less enthusiastic about originality than about original conversions.

At Audi, everything revolves around the magic word Quattro. The early RS 4 and RS 6 are particularly popular, but the R8 also seems to be slowly becoming a potential classic. An NSU Prinz cast a spell over the spectators, as such small cars are really rare here in California. But there were also a few original Quattros on site.

Conclusion: A great event with a very relaxed atmosphere, typically Californian. Long live the German-American friendship!