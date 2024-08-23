Having few electric cars and many petrol SUVs could cost manufacturers dearly. A warning put down in black and white in the latest report by Dataforce, an analysis company quoted by Automotive News Europe, which certifies the near impossibility for manufacturers to achieve their CO2 reduction targets from new cars in 2025.

In fact, according to the study, based on the results achieved by manufacturers in the first half of this year, the share of carbon dioxide released by the new cars in each group next year will exceed the 93.6 grams per kilometre (g/km) threshold set by the European Union to combat climate change, under penalty of fines of €95 per gram (€/g) in excess.

Two are saved

Only Tesla - which offers exclusively battery-powered models - and the Geely group - aided by the very electric offering of the Volvo brand - are now under the cap, with Toyota not far off the target, at 105 g/km, thanks to a number of hybrids on the market. All other groups, however, are at great risk of penalties, especially Ford.

Emissions by manufacturer (Jan-Jan 2024)

Ford: 125 g/km

Volkswagen: 123 g/km

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi: 114 g/km

Stellantis: 113 g/km

Daimler: 108 g/km

Hyundai: 108 g/km

BMW: 106 g/km

Toyota: 105 g/km

Geely: 56 g/km

Tesla: 0 g/km

Tesla Model Y

What to do now

The solution to fines? On paper it would be very simple. Increase sales of electric cars. Too bad, however, that the market is shrinking, with a market share that - again according to Dataforce - in the first six months of 2024 stood at 13.3%, compared to 13.8% in the same period last year.

The alternative would be to create emission pools with more efficient groups, which is exactly what Volkswagen is thinking of doing. The same German manufacturer is then appealing to Europe for an adjustment of regulations to the market, as BMW and Renault are demanding.