The Ford Sierra RS500 is a motorsport legend. It gave its rivals such a run for their money that the German Touring Car Championship (DTM) adapted its regulations and introduced an air restrictor. The lungs of the wild vehicle, aka the Garrett turbocharger, were simply too breathable at the time.

That didn't help. At the end of the 1980s and beginning of the 1990s, the Ford Sierra simply continued to collect touring car trophy after touring car trophy with its initially 500-odd metric horsepower Cosworth engine. However, in order for the beast with the distinctive rear spoiler to be allowed to take part in racing at all, homologation models were required: 5000 in number, 500 of which were given nice upgrades. The RS500 was born.

Gallery: Ford Sierra RS500 Vision148 Restomod

4 Photos Vision148

Although they "only" had 224 PS, they were just as brutal for road conditions as their motorsport brothers. To summarise their standing in figures: €670,000 (approx. £568,000) - this was the record price achieved by one of the RS500s at an auction last year. That's the road-going version, mind you, not one of the successful motorsport versions.

Number 148 of them is now becoming the namesake basis for a very wild restomod project. Vision148 is a consortium of several companies from the British automotive sector. With their RS500 Carbon Piranha project, they want to demonstrate state-of-the-art manufacturing and material technologies.

"Vision148 is all about working with automotive and motorsport specialists in additive manufacturing and digital design, as well as collaborating with original brands such as Cosworth that will bring this car to life. This will be reinforced by a unique members club to engage fans of the project who will have the chance to own the finished car," the press release says.

Yes, you read that right! Not only is Cosworth itself on board, which cobbled together the busy little engine back in the day and is celebrating its 65th anniversary with this act. But first, the donor car will be dismantled at ASM Auto Recycling and whatever can still be used will be utilised.

Then the redesign begins, in which the Ford Sierra RS 500 mutates into the RS500 Carbon Piranha. At the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) in Silverstone, Yasid Design worked with other partners to create the redesigned carbon dress. Bringing the Sierra, with its pioneering streamlined design of the time, into the future doesn't seem so difficult.

And as if the original seemed somehow casual, they really pimped everything up again. The thick cheeks on the front and rear wheel arches, which create space for the completely covered wheels, are particularly striking.

Also note the wide sills, nasty bonnet scoops, and a remodelling of the iconic double spoiler. And since carbon fibre is really nice and light, a lot more weight is saved here. Our colleagues at Top Gear are even talking about a final result of less than 1,000 kilos.

So, if you get involved in the project via crowdfunding, you may ultimately have the chance to call the RS500 Carbon Piranha your own. Although a completion date is not yet in sight, the Vision148 project has already been running for eight months. Whoever ends up owning it, we would like to register for a test drive.