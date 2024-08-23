Volkswagen is revving up for its UK debut of its much-anticipated ID. Buzz seven-seat model at CarFest 2024. If you’re planning on attending one of the UK’s biggest family fundraising festivals at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, from 23-25 August, the largest version of the electric bus will be there.

But what’s all the buzz about, you ask? The longer wheelbase variant of the ID. Buzz is making its first appearance in the UK, promising to blend electric tech with family-friendly versatility. And while you’re there, why not get behind the wheel yourself? Volkswagen’s offering a sneak peek under the bonnet with test drives of the five-seat version at the on-site Test Drive Centre. You know, just in case you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to drive a car that’s both eco-friendly and capable of carrying your entire squad plus a few surfboards.

Volkswagen VW ID.Buzz 7-seater

Let’s talk specs. The ID. Buzz seven-seat isn’t just about size, although it’s definitely got plenty of that with its 4,962 mm length – 250 mm longer than its predecessor, by the way. Providing the electric energy is a 86 kWh battery promising up to 291 miles of range between two charges. And with seating options galore – five, six, or seven to be exact – you’re looking at a vehicle that’s as flexible as your weekend plans.

For those who measure practicality in litres rather than smiles per gallon, the ID. Buzz seven-seat offers 306 litres of space behind the third row. Fold down the second and third rows, and you’ve got a whopping 2,469 litres to play with. Perfect for the family that never travels light.

Prices start at £59,545 OTR with deliveries slated for later in the year.