Not only the shape and the drive have changed, the interior of the BMW X3 has also been given a makeover. The mid-size SUV from Munich is now even larger and more comfortable, and there is no shortage of innovations in terms of technology either.

So let's take a look at the fourth-generation BMW X3 and find out what has changed.

Gallery: BMW X3 (2024) in the first seat test

56 Photos

The cockpit of the new BMW X3 is based on the style of the previous models. The minimalist-looking dashboard is characterised by the BMW Curved Display with the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch infotainment system, which are arranged side by side and face the driver.

The number of physical buttons has been reduced to a minimum, while the centre console houses the controls for the shift-by-wire automatic transmission and the iDrive rotary pushbutton, which can be used to navigate through the infotainment menus.

The new BMW X3, the dashboard

Speaking of iDrive: the on-board infotainment system is based on the BMW Operating System 9, which enables fast and intuitive use of the numerous functions. In addition to customising driving modes and camera views, there is no shortage of BMW Digital Premium services that enable music and video streaming apps on the screen. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard.

The new X3 also shows attention to detail. The dashboard, centre console and door panels feature brushed aluminium trim and contrasting light elements, the colour of which can be adjusted directly via the central display.

The seats of the new X3 The light inserts in the centre tunnel

The leather seats can be ordered in a variety of colours and covers, while the air conditioning vents display typical BMW workmanship. Settings can be made directly via a panel integrated into the driver's and passenger's door.

The BMW makes the most of its generous dimensions of 4.75 metres in length and 1.92 metres in width. The boot capacity is at least 570 litres (20 litres more than the previous model) and can be extended to 1,700 litres by folding down the rear row. If you opt for the plug-in hybrid versions, you will have to make do with a volume of 460 to 1,600 litres.