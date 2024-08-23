At Mini, John Cooper Works - or simply JCW - stands for the sportiest models in each model series. In the future, however, the sports department will be taking two different paths, as both petrol-powered and battery-electric versions will be offered. This is intended to continue the tradition while still giving customers a free choice of drive concept.

The new John Cooper Works marks a new chapter in the history of the Mini brand. Renowned for its sporty performance and racing history, the new JCW family offers both petrol-powered and fully electric versions. This variety allows prospective customers to choose between a classic petrol engine and a modern electric drive.

The JCW models have always been synonymous with good driving dynamics. The new JCW family aims to continue this legacy, offering a driving experience that Mini says is characterised by "precise handling, impressive acceleration and an unwavering connection to the road". (Where is the essential word go-kart?)

The petrol-powered Mini embodies traditional values, offering plenty of driving pleasure and power. The all-electric JCW variant, on the other hand, is said to offer a new dimension in performance, combining instant torque with the renowned agility that defines JCW.

A feature of the new JCW models is their performance, which has already been proven on the big stage. The Mini John Cooper Works PROtotype secured a class win at the legendary 2024 Nürburgring 24 Hours. This triumph was a testament to the car's performance and durability in the most demanding conditions.

Shortly after the success at the Nürburgring, the new Mini John Cooper Works E PROtotype made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. At the centre of the prototypes' success is the expertise of Bulldog Racing, a team based in Nürburg, Germany. Bulldog Racing has expanded its focus beyond combustion engines to present the electric Mini JCW PROtotype.

Bulldog Racing's teamwork enabled MINI to achieve its first podium finishes in the world's toughest endurance races, the Nürburgring 24 Hours, in 2023 and 2024.

With the official unveiling of the new Mini John Cooper Works models in autumn 2024, the excitement continues to build. The new JCW family promises every customer the ultimate driving experience, whether they prefer a petrol engine or an electric drive. The first driving experiences will show whether this promise can be kept.