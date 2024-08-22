The 2000s tuning scene's dream of taking home games from the couch into the car is slowly becoming a reality. While back then it was still a PlayStation 2 that was somehow integrated into the elaborate interior conversion and clamped to the mini-screen of the Alpine radio, more and more games are now moving into the interiors of car manufacturers.

However, while many of them only allow you to play simply structured casual games, for example via the provider Airconsole, Mercedes-Benz is now using Boosteroid, a cloud gaming platform that offers indie games as well as some triple-A games.

Gallery: Mercedes announces partnership with Boosteroid

8 Photos Mercedes-Benz

From next year, Mercedes intends to work with the provider Boosteroid and integrate the gaming provider's app into the "MBUX Entertainment Package Plus".

"Together with Boosteroid, we are offering an even more attractive gaming experience in our Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The cloud-based approach is the ideal solution to enable triple-A gaming for our customers and video game fans," says Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer at Mercedes-Benz.

To pass the time during a break, the cloud gaming provider's catalogue includes both popular and critically acclaimed video games such as GTA V, Hogwarts Legacy, Red Dead Redemption 2, Elden Ring, long-running hits such as Fortnite, Roblox, Among Us and Rocket League, as well as indie gems such as Stardew Valley and Slay the Spire.

Access to the games is via a subscription model, which can be used not only in the car. The Boosteroid app can also be accessed via PC, laptop, smartphone or smart TV. It can also be linked to a controller.

The Boosteroid app is currently still in the beta test phase and should be available in Europe and North and South America in 2025. In the past, the still new concept often reached its technical limits, which is why platforms such as Magenta Gaming and Google Stadia withdrew their services from the market after a short time.

As the games in cloud gaming are not installed locally, but are streamed to the end device via a server, there were always problems with dropouts or time delays in the games, depending on the bandwidth. The reason for this is the large amount of data that has to be transferred to the player.

Even established market players such as Microsoft are currently struggling with such problems with their Xbox Cloud. Whether Mercedes and Boosteroid can manage this better can be tested this week at Gamescom in Cologne in an E-Class or by 2025 at the latest.