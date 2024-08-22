Monterey Car Week in California is one of the most exclusive and popular car shows in the world. Although, strictly speaking, "car show" is not entirely correct, as Car Week is basically a collection of different events that take place at various locations throughout the week. One of the absolute highlights is certainly "The Quail", where the rich, beautiful and powerful meet in an absolutely exclusive environment.

The finest weather, beautiful people, champagne and the most exclusive cars in the world - as a petrol head, "The Quail" makes you feel like Alice in Wonderland. However, if you want to attend this most glamorous event in the automotive industry, you either have to spend at least 1,500 dollars (approx. £1,150) on a ticket or, as in our case, get one of the few media accreditations after a lot of begging and luck. While other car events languish and fight for every visitor, a visit to The Quail is almost a privilege.

125 Photos Christopher Otto

Horsepower wonderland

But the hype is absolutely justified, because what is on offer here for the well-heeled horsepower fan is absolutely first class. And we don't just mean the upper-class catering with champagne and oysters, but first and foremost the cars. Classic cars, tuning, new cars, hypercars - the main thing is that they are expensive and exclusive. The manufacturers don't let themselves get carried away and transform the event into an open-air trade fair with many premieres and new launches. Rolls-Royce, Maserati, Pagani and Lamborghini are just a few examples of the manufacturers who presented their new models here for the first time.

Pangani presentation

Ungated Community - Upper class you can touch!

The new Bugatti Tourbillon also did the honours. And while at other shows this type of vehicle can only be viewed from metres away from behind barriers, no such measures are taken here. Touching is expressly encouraged, which is something you have to offer the discerning clientele. So you can finally put your foot on a metre-deep cosy Rolls-Royce floor mat or touch the Bugatti's sculptural dashboard. Marvellous!

Bugatti Tourbillon you can touch

Resto-Mods at their finest

The manufacturers in particular are on top form here. Resto-mod suppliers such as Ruf, Singer, Gemballa and Gunther, for example, successfully vie for the well-heeled buyers here. They don't shy away from stand fees in the six-figure range, as nowhere else will you find such a concentration of buyers. If that's still not enough for you, you can order a hypercar from Pagani, Koenigsegg or Hennessey.

Awesome 993-based resto-mod by Gunther Werks

Unlimited possibilities - typical USA

The tolerance at this event is limitless. Anything that is good and expensive is allowed. So nobody minds when classics such as the Ford Bronco with electric drive are made fit for the future. Or armoured SUVs in military style like the Rezvani Vengeance vying for the favour of "soccer moms". Electric buggies play in the sand bunker and even private jets are on the potential shopping list.

Ford Bronco Resto-Mod

However, it's not just the cars that are worth seeing, but also the people. You feel like you're in a different world, which can best be compared to an exclusive horse race. Everyone has dressed up and the tuning of the people is at least as great as that of the cars. There are also plenty of celebrities. So if you have the opportunity to see this at some point, you shouldn't miss it!