With the Lamborghini Temerario, the company based in Sant'Agata Bolognese is inaugurating a new range of supercars, at least for the brand and its tradition. The successor to the Huracan, in fact, is abandoning the historic V10 engine used since the debut of the Gallardo in favour of the V8.

This is not completely new, in fact. The Urus has already been powered by this engine, just as the company produced V8s between the 70s and 80s to power cars such as the Urraco and the Jalpa. But here, on the Temerario, what's different is the presence of two turbos and the fact that this V8 is part of a rechargeable hybrid system capable of delivering more than 900 PS and 730 Nm of torque.

A step into the future

But beyond the technical aspects and the fact that this car has been officially presented, we can ask ourselves what the commercial potential of this model will be? And then: who is it aimed at and what volumes could it be produced in?

Lamborghini

We asked Stephan Winkelmann directly about this, and here's what he had to say:

"The Temerario is first and foremost a Lamborghini in every respect. We've already shown with the Revuelto that switching to a hybrid powertrain doesn't change the nature of our cars. In fact, it raises it to new standards." "Already, this new car is achieving 920 PS. That's a figure never seen before, and despite the switch to supercharging, the new V8 reaches speeds of 10,000 rpm. In short, it's a twin-turbo engine that behaves rather like a naturally-aspirated engine. Its operation and sound honour our automotive tradition."

Lamborghini Temerario: the V8s.

"The pandemic effect

But there's more. According to Winkelmann, the Temerario will produce even higher figures than the Huracan. There are two main reasons for this. As he himself explains:

"Firstly, the Temerario has a roomier and more welcoming interior. It's still a real sports car, but it's a little more comfortable. This will appeal to both enthusiasts who want to use it frequently and those who race on the track. Now, thanks to the greater headroom, even a tall person could wear a helmet without banging their head."

The second reason has more to do with the "historic" moment, according to Winkelmann:

"After the pandemic, people had a greater propensity to buy luxury goods. The uncertainty resulting from the confinement has boosted the market for sports cars and watches alike. That's why I'm sure the Temerario will be a successful car."

Lamborghini Temerario: the interior of the Huracan's replacement.