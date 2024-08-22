For Mercedes-Benz, Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach has been an integral part of the events calendar for many years, not only to showcase the many existing classics, but also to regularly present new models and studies. In keeping with the location of the event, these are usually top-of-the-range models.

This year, the Stuttgart-based firm presented the Maybach variant of the SL roadster, as well as a super GT3 that was free of all limits and constraints. But the revival of the C 111-II concept car with a Wankel engine and the 100-year-old Targa Florio racing car ready to go are at least as interesting.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Pebble Beach Monterey Car Week 2024

13 Photos Mercedes-Benz

Above all, the orange C 111-II caused a sensation with its hinged doors and four-rotor Wankel engine. The engine from the original 1970 car from the in-house collection was brought back to life by the Mercedes-Benz Classic specialist, enabling the C 111 to take the lead in the traditional Tour d'Elegance.

It was accompanied by another exceptional collector's car, the century-old supercharged Targa Florio. The third member of the classics group was an original 1955 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R, which the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will have auctioned by RM Sotheby's at the Mercedes-Benz Museum towards the end of 2024. Experts estimate that the car could fetch a record value.

Two world firsts

In the classics environment, Mercedes also presented two world premieres. In keeping with the exclusive environment, the presentation of the new Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series fitted in perfectly. The new sports car in the absolute luxury class impressed guests on the "Concept Lawn" at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

This year, Mercedes-Benz also paid tribute to Pebble Beach on the occasion of its "130 Years of Motorsport" anniversary. The time reference for the motor sport jubilee is the first race, which took place on 22 July 1894 from Paris to Rouen and ended with the victory of vehicles powered by Daimler-licensed engines. To mark this historic milestone, the limited-edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport made its world premiere at Pebble Beach. The non-homologated GT3 race car has been freed from all constraints and restrictions and shows what the GT3 category can offer to the full.